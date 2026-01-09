WPL 2026: Huge setback for Gujarat Giants as star India player ruled out due to injury

Gujarat Giants have suffered a huge setback ahead of WPL 2026 after a star India player was ruled out due to injury. The untimely blow disrupts team plans for the upcoming season, raising concerns over squad balance, leadership depth, and overall title ambitions.

The Gujarat Giants have faced a significant setback ahead of the upcoming Women’s Premier League season, as wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia has been ruled out for the entire tournament. Due to a knee injury, Yastika Bhatia will not participate, despite being acquired for INR 50 lakhs at the auction by the Gujarat Giants franchise when she was just 25 years old.

Interestingly, Yastika was already sidelined even before the auction process commenced. She has been dealing with the same injury that prevented her from joining the Indian tour to Australia and the ODI World Cup, with Uma Chhetri stepping in as her replacement in the national team. Unfortunately, Yastika was unable to recover in time to be eligible for the WPL competition.

According to the current BCCI rules regarding player replacements, the Gujarat Giants cannot sign a new player since the injury occurred prior to the auction. This rule may also impact other teams, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Pooja Vastrakar and UP Warriors’ Pratika Rawal could find themselves in a similar predicament.

The Gujarat Giants shared an emotional message on their social media, promising to come together for the next season.

She was ready to shine in orange but fate had other plans.



The Gujarat Giants family sends love and strength to Yastika Bhatia, Wishing her a speedy recovery. See you soon, champ. #GujaratGiants #BringItOn #Adani #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/5nl5k6B81L January 8, 2026

While Yastika’s absence creates a significant void, it also provides an opportunity for other players to rise and make their mark.

The marquee tournament is set to begin on January 9, with the opening match featuring the Mumbai Indians women against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru women. The two teams will clash at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, both hoping to start the tournament on a positive note. Notably, the Mumbai Indians will enter the match as the defending champions.

Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, the team secured its second WPL title by defeating the Delhi Capitals in the final showdown in 2025. Meanwhile, RCB-W, who won the WPL in 2024, will be striving for their second title in the upcoming season.

