WPL 2026: Australian legend Meg Lanning appointed UP Warriorz captain after historic run with Delhi Capitals

Meg Lanning has been named UP Warriorz captain for WPL 2026, marking a major leadership shift after her successful stint with Delhi Capitals, whom she led to three consecutive finals. The move adds experience and tactical depth to UPW’s title push.

UP Warriorz have named Meg Lanning as their new captain for the upcoming Women's Premier League 2026 season. The former Australia captain succeeds Deepti Sharma, who led the team last season while Alyssa Healy was sidelined due to injury.

Lanning was acquired by the Warriorz for INR 1.9 crore during the mega auction after being let go by Delhi Capitals, a team she had previously led to three consecutive WPL finals. As one of the most accomplished leaders in women's cricket, Lanning has steered Australia to an ODI World Cup victory and four T20 World Cup championships.

In the WPL, Lanning has scored 952 runs across 27 matches, making her the tournament's third-highest run-scorer. Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar stated that Lanning's extensive experience and composure made her the clear choice for the role. "Meg brings a rare combination of experience, clarity, and calmness that sets her apart as a leader. Her understanding of the game, ability to manage high-pressure moments, and connect with players makes her the ideal captain for this group," Nayar said.

Lanning expressed that it was "a true privilege" to be given the responsibility of the role. "This is a talented group with a strong mix of international experience and Indian players, and I'm really looking forward to the challenge ahead. We'll work hard together and give ourselves every opportunity to lift the trophy," she said.

Warriorz were led by Healy during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, but the Australia wicketkeeper was sidelined for the 2025 edition due to injury, which allowed Deepti to take over. Both Healy and Deepti were let go prior to the 2026 auction, with Warriorz re-signing Deepti for INR 3.2 crore, while Healy remained unsold.

The franchise achieved its highest finish in the first season of 2023, securing third place before being defeated by Mumbai Indians in the play-off. They faced a challenging 2025 season, ending up in fifth place with only three victories throughout the campaign.

This year's WPL will take place over two legs, starting with the first phase in Navi Mumbai from January 9 to 17, and continuing with the second phase in Vadodara from January 19 to February 5.

