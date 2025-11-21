WPL 2026 Auction list unveiled: Check names of all 277 players set to go under the hammer

Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it? Can it checkmate Chinese J-20?
The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Auction is set to take place on November 27 in New Delhi. Ahead of the event, WPL officially announced the list of players who will go under the hammer.
The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Auction is set to take place on November 27 in New Delhi. The official social media handles of WPL on Friday finally unveiled the list of players who will go under the hammer, which includes 52 capped players, 66 capped overseas players, 142 uncapped Indians, and 17 uncapped overseas players. The WPL 2026 Auction is slated to commence at 3:30 pm, and the event will begin with the marquee set featuring eight players: Deepti Sharma (India), Renuka Singh (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Meg Lanning (Australia), and Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa).
A total of 19 players have registered in the highest base price bracket of Rs 50 lakh, 11 players in the Rs 40 lakh bracket, and 88 players in the Rs 30 lakh bracket. Each of the five franchises will be allowed to build a squad of up to 18 players. A total of 73 slots have to be filled, which includes 23 overseas slots.
Alyssa Healy (Australia) - Rs 50 lakh
Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) - Rs 30 lakh
Amelia Kerr (New Zealand) - Rs 50 lakh
Sophie Ecclestone (England) - Rs 50 lakh
Sophie Devine (New Zealand) - Rs 50 lakh
Georgia Voll (Australia) - Rs 40 lakh
Phoebe Litchefield (Australia) - Rs 50 lakh
Amy Jones (England) - Rs 50 lakh
Georgia Wareham (Australia) - Rs 50 lakh
Shabnim Ismail (South Africa) - Rs 40 lakh
Alana King (Australia) - Rs 40 lakh
Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka) - Rs 40 lakh
Izzy Gaze (New Zealand) - Rs 40 lakh
Tazmin Brits (South Africa) - Rs 30 Lakh
Nadine De Klerk (South Africa) - Rs 30 lakh
Grace Harris (Australia) - Rs 30 lakh
Chinelle Henry (West Indies) - Rs 30 lakh
Jess Jonassen (Australia) - Rs 30 lakh
Lizelle Lee (South Africa) - Rs 30 lakh
Lauren Bell (England) - Rs 30 lakh
Darcie Brown (Australia) - Rs 30 lakh
Lauren Cheatle (Australia) - Rs 30 lakh
Linsey Smith (England) - Rs 30 lakh
Amanda-Jade Wellington (Australia) - Rs 30 lakh
Anneke Bosch (South Africa) - Rs 30 lakh
Maia Bouchier (England) - Rs 30 lakh
Maddy Green (New Zealand) - Rs 30 lakh
Harshitha Samarawickrama (Sri Lanka) - Rs 30 lakh
Alice Capsey (England) - Rs 30 lakh
Shorna Akter (Bangladesh) - Rs 30 lakh
Jahzara Claxton (West Indies) - Rs 30 lakh
Alice Davidson Richards (England) - Rs 30 lakh
Rabeya Khan (Bangladesh) - Rs 30 lakh
Sune Luus (South Africa) - Rs 30 lakh
Emily Arlott (England) - Rs 30 lakh
Suzie Bates (New Zealand) - Rs 30 lakh
Nicola Carey (Australia) - Rs 30 lakh
Annerie Derchsen (South Africa) - Rs 30 lakh
Brooke Halliday (New Zealand) - Rs 30 lakh
Jessica Kerr (New Zealand) - Rs 30 lakh
Mady Villiers (England) - Rs 30 lakh
Isabelle Wong (England) - Rs 30 lakh
Milly Illingworth (Australia) - Rs 10 lakh
Tilly Corteen-Coleman (England) - Rs 10 lakh
Millie Taylor (England) - Rs 10 lakh