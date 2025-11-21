FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WPL 2026 Auction list unveiled: Check names of all 277 players set to go under the hammer

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Auction is set to take place on November 27 in New Delhi. Ahead of the event, WPL officially announced the list of players who will go under the hammer.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 02:39 PM IST

WPL 2026 Auction list unveiled: Check names of all 277 players set to go under the hammer
The WPL 2026 Auction list has been announced
The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Auction is set to take place on November 27 in New Delhi. The official social media handles of WPL on Friday finally unveiled the list of players who will go under the hammer, which includes 52 capped players, 66 capped overseas players, 142 uncapped Indians, and 17 uncapped overseas players. The WPL 2026 Auction is slated to commence at 3:30 pm, and the event will begin with the marquee set featuring eight players: Deepti Sharma (India), Renuka Singh (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Meg Lanning (Australia), and Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa).

A total of 19 players have registered in the highest base price bracket of Rs 50 lakh, 11 players in the Rs 40 lakh bracket, and 88 players in the Rs 30 lakh bracket. Each of the five franchises will be allowed to build a squad of up to 18 players. A total of 73 slots have to be filled, which includes 23 overseas slots.

Take a look at the full list of overseas players with base prices

 

Alyssa Healy (Australia) - Rs 50 lakh

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) - Rs 30 lakh

Amelia Kerr (New Zealand) - Rs 50 lakh

Sophie Ecclestone (England) - Rs 50 lakh

Sophie Devine (New Zealand) - Rs 50 lakh

Georgia Voll (Australia) - Rs 40 lakh

Phoebe Litchefield (Australia) - Rs 50 lakh

Amy Jones (England) - Rs 50 lakh

Georgia Wareham (Australia) - Rs 50 lakh

Shabnim Ismail (South Africa) - Rs 40 lakh

Alana King (Australia) - Rs 40 lakh

Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka) - Rs 40 lakh

Izzy Gaze (New Zealand) - Rs 40 lakh

Tazmin Brits (South Africa) - Rs 30 Lakh

Nadine De Klerk (South Africa) - Rs 30 lakh

Grace Harris (Australia) - Rs 30 lakh

Chinelle Henry (West Indies) - Rs 30 lakh

Jess Jonassen (Australia) - Rs 30 lakh

Lizelle Lee (South Africa) - Rs 30 lakh

Lauren Bell (England) - Rs 30 lakh

Darcie Brown (Australia) - Rs 30 lakh

Lauren Cheatle (Australia) - Rs 30 lakh

Linsey Smith (England) - Rs 30 lakh

Amanda-Jade Wellington (Australia) - Rs 30 lakh

Anneke Bosch (South Africa) - Rs 30 lakh

Maia Bouchier (England) - Rs 30 lakh

Maddy Green (New Zealand) - Rs 30 lakh

Harshitha Samarawickrama (Sri Lanka) - Rs 30 lakh

Alice Capsey (England) - Rs 30 lakh

Shorna Akter (Bangladesh) - Rs 30 lakh

Jahzara Claxton (West Indies) - Rs 30 lakh

Alice Davidson Richards (England) - Rs 30 lakh

Rabeya Khan (Bangladesh) - Rs 30 lakh

Sune Luus (South Africa) - Rs 30 lakh

Emily Arlott (England) - Rs 30 lakh

Suzie Bates (New Zealand) - Rs 30 lakh

Nicola Carey (Australia) - Rs 30 lakh

Annerie Derchsen (South Africa) - Rs 30 lakh

Brooke Halliday (New Zealand) - Rs 30 lakh

Jessica Kerr (New Zealand) - Rs 30 lakh

Mady Villiers (England) - Rs 30 lakh

Isabelle Wong (England) - Rs 30 lakh

Milly Illingworth (Australia) - Rs 10 lakh

Tilly Corteen-Coleman (England) - Rs 10 lakh

Millie Taylor (England) - Rs 10 lakh

 

