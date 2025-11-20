WPL 2026 auction: Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy headline marquee set; 277 players shortlisted, top stars at Rs 5000000 base

Deepti Sharma and Alyssa Healy headline the WPL marquee set as the league finalizes its auction pool. Meg Lanning, Amelia Kerr and Kranti’s base price has been set at Rs 50 lakh, with a total of 277 players listed for bidding in what promises to be one of the most competitive WPL auctions yet.

Ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) mega auction, the BCCI has narrowed down a list of 277 players. There are 73 available player slots across five teams. The auction is set to occur on November 27 in New Delhi. The UP Warriorz will approach the auction with the largest budget of Rs 14.50 crore, while the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will have the smallest financial reserves.

During the WPL auction, marquee players will be the first to be announced. Eight players have been designated in this category, featuring India's Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh, alongside six international players. This group includes New Zealand's Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, England's Sophie Ecclestone, Australia's Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, and South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt.

Wolvaardt's base price is set at 30 lakh rupees, while Renuka's is 40 lakh rupees. Additionally, the base price for six players in the Marquee Set is 50 lakh rupees. Furthermore, 13 other players will also have a base price of 50 lakh rupees, including Phoebe Litchfield, Pooja Vastrakar, Kranti Goud, Pratika Rawal, and Georgia Wareham.

Following three seasons of the WPL, a mega auction is on the horizon. There are 73 player slots open in five teams, with 23 of those available for foreign players. The auction will showcase 83 foreign players, 155 uncapped players, and participants from four associate nations. Additionally, 35 international players from India will also be part of the auction.

The youngest players in the auction will be Bangladesh all-rounder Shorna Akter, aged 18, and West Indies' Jajra Claxton, who is 19. From India, 22-year-old Kranti Goud will also take part in the auction.

The five WPL teams are equipped with a total budget of INR 41.10 crore. Leading the pack is UP Warriorz, boasting the largest share of Rs 14.50 crore, having opted not to retain any players aside from the uncapped Shweta Sehrawat. The reigning champions, Mumbai Indians, will enter the auction with a budget of INR 5.75 crore, closely followed by runner-up Delhi Capitals with Rs 5.70 crore.

Gujarat Giants will also participate in the auction with a budget of Rs 9 crore, while Royal Challengers Bangalore will have Rs 6.72 crore at their disposal. Additionally, each team will possess 8 Right To Match (RTM) cards during the auction, with UP Warriorz having the most at 4. Gujarat will have 3 RTM cards, and Bangalore will hold 1.

