FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Shikha Pandey? Out-of-favour India pacer who shocked WPL 2026 mega auction with Rs 2.40 crore deal

Gautam Adani-owned Adani Defence makes BIG decision, to invest Rs 8,20,00,00,000 in...

WPL 2026 auction: Anushka Sharma joins Gujarat Giants for Rs 4500000 after intense bidding battle with Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Will Elon Musk-owned EV maker Tesla fail in India? Only ...cars sold since debut despite tax cuts

Mukesh Ambani makes BIG announcement, set to invest Rs 98000 crore in Andhra Pradesh to build...

Smartivity Launches New Ad Film Targeting Parents: Kids Need Curiosity, Not Screens

Who Is Nandika Dwivedi? New name linked to Palash Muchhal after wedding with Smriti Mandhana postponed indefinitely

What is Vikram-I, India's first private rocket, unveiled by PM Modi?

WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Full list of players retained and bought by Delhi Capitals

Karnataka Conundrum: Will Congress go to caste calculus in feud between Siddaramaiah and Shivkumar?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gautam Adani-owned Adani Defence makes BIG decision, to invest Rs 8,20,00,00,000 in...

Gautam Adani-owned Adani Defence makes BIG decision, to invest Rs 8,20,00,00,000

WPL 2026 auction: Anushka Sharma joins Gujarat Giants for Rs 4500000 after intense bidding battle with Royal Challengers Bengaluru

WPL 2026 auction: Anushka Sharma joins Gujarat Giants for Rs 4500000 after inten

Will Elon Musk-owned EV maker Tesla fail in India? Only ...cars sold since debut despite tax cuts

Will Elon Musk-owned EV maker Tesla fail in India? Only ...cars sold since debut

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026 mega auction

From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026

Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into this Indian royal family?

Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into thi

Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaana , see PICS

Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaa

HomeCricket

CRICKET

WPL 2026 auction: Anushka Sharma joins Gujarat Giants for Rs 4500000 after intense bidding battle with Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Anushka Sharma strengthened the squad of the Gujarat Giants after being picked up for a Rs 45 lakh deal at the WPL 2026 mega auction. The young talent’s addition boosts the franchise’s depth as they prepare for a competitive new season.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 07:44 PM IST

WPL 2026 auction: Anushka Sharma joins Gujarat Giants for Rs 4500000 after intense bidding battle with Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a decision that sparked a brief wave of confusion followed by immediate intrigue, Gujarat Giants (GG) acquired the young Indian batter Anushka Brijmohan Sharma for Rs 45,00,000 (Forty-Five Lakhs) during the WPL 2026 Mega Auction. The cricketer from Madhya Pradesh, who shares her name with the famous Bollywood actress, saw her value soar significantly after a strong series of domestic performances.

The right-handed batter and occasional off-spinner, born in 2003, attracted interest from several franchises eager to enhance their domestic roster. Ultimately, the Gujarat Giants triumphed in the bidding contest, committing a substantial amount to secure the promising talent. This acquisition underscores the WPL's growing emphasis on discovering and rewarding talent from the Indian domestic scene.

Who is Anushka Sharma?

Anushka Brijmohan Sharma is a representative of Madhya Pradesh Women, India C Women, India B Women Under-19, Central Zone Women, India E Women, and Bundelkhand Bulls Women in the realm of domestic cricket. Born on April 5, 2003, this 22-year-old athlete is considered a promising talent.

In domestic one-day matches, she boasts an impressive average of 63 runs per game, hitting boundaries every 10.1 balls and taking wickets every 27 balls; in WDT20, she averages 21.8 runs per match with wickets every 18 balls. Over her career, she has accumulated more than 4,000 runs across various formats, demonstrating a consistent impact in the lower order.

Anushka delivered an outstanding performance for Central Zone in the recent Senior Women's Interzonal trophy, scoring a remarkable 80 runs off just 58 balls, and totaling 155 runs in the tournament with a strike rate of 125. Additionally, she amassed 207 runs for Madhya Pradesh in this season's Senior Women's T20 Trophy.

For the Gujarat Giants, who are in the process of reshaping their team following the Mega Auction, the addition of a high-potential Indian batter like Sharma is vital for achieving balance. She brings a youthful, aggressive style that fits well with the demands of the T20 format. While her name may have initially caused some surprise during the auction, this deal is fundamentally about the cricketing prowess of the rising star.

Also read| Meet Deepti Sharma, India's all-round powerhouse now valued at Rs 3.20 crore as WPL's second most expensive Indian

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Shikha Pandey? Out-of-favour India pacer who shocked WPL 2026 mega auction with Rs 2.40 crore deal
Who is Shikha Pandey? Out-of-favour India pacer who shocked WPL 2026 mega auctio
Gautam Adani-owned Adani Defence makes BIG decision, to invest Rs 8,20,00,00,000 in...
Gautam Adani-owned Adani Defence makes BIG decision, to invest Rs 8,20,00,00,000
WPL 2026 auction: Anushka Sharma joins Gujarat Giants for Rs 4500000 after intense bidding battle with Royal Challengers Bengaluru
WPL 2026 auction: Anushka Sharma joins Gujarat Giants for Rs 4500000 after inten
Will Elon Musk-owned EV maker Tesla fail in India? Only ...cars sold since debut despite tax cuts
Will Elon Musk-owned EV maker Tesla fail in India? Only ...cars sold since debut
Mukesh Ambani makes BIG announcement, set to invest Rs 98000 crore in Andhra Pradesh to build...
Mukesh Ambani makes BIG announcement, set to invest Rs 98000 crore in Andhra Pra
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026 mega auction
From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026
Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into this Indian royal family?
Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into thi
Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaana , see PICS
Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaa
Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, watch top 10 most-viewed videos
Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, wat
'Mujhe filmon se nikala gaya, jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who couldn't succeed in Bollywood, still created Rs 12000 crore empire, romanced Miss World, he is...
'Mujhe jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who created Rs 12000 cr empire
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement