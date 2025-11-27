WPL 2026 auction: Anushka Sharma joins Gujarat Giants for Rs 4500000 after intense bidding battle with Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Who is Shikha Pandey? Out-of-favour India pacer who shocked WPL 2026 mega auction with Rs 2.40 crore deal
Anushka Sharma strengthened the squad of the Gujarat Giants after being picked up for a Rs 45 lakh deal at the WPL 2026 mega auction. The young talent’s addition boosts the franchise’s depth as they prepare for a competitive new season.
In a decision that sparked a brief wave of confusion followed by immediate intrigue, Gujarat Giants (GG) acquired the young Indian batter Anushka Brijmohan Sharma for Rs 45,00,000 (Forty-Five Lakhs) during the WPL 2026 Mega Auction. The cricketer from Madhya Pradesh, who shares her name with the famous Bollywood actress, saw her value soar significantly after a strong series of domestic performances.
The right-handed batter and occasional off-spinner, born in 2003, attracted interest from several franchises eager to enhance their domestic roster. Ultimately, the Gujarat Giants triumphed in the bidding contest, committing a substantial amount to secure the promising talent. This acquisition underscores the WPL's growing emphasis on discovering and rewarding talent from the Indian domestic scene.
Anushka Sharma went to Gujarat Titans for 45 lakhs. RCB went for her till 40 Lakhs. pic.twitter.com/aDxRHQWpZ4— Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) November 27, 2025
Who is Anushka Sharma?
Anushka Brijmohan Sharma is a representative of Madhya Pradesh Women, India C Women, India B Women Under-19, Central Zone Women, India E Women, and Bundelkhand Bulls Women in the realm of domestic cricket. Born on April 5, 2003, this 22-year-old athlete is considered a promising talent.
In domestic one-day matches, she boasts an impressive average of 63 runs per game, hitting boundaries every 10.1 balls and taking wickets every 27 balls; in WDT20, she averages 21.8 runs per match with wickets every 18 balls. Over her career, she has accumulated more than 4,000 runs across various formats, demonstrating a consistent impact in the lower order.
Anushka delivered an outstanding performance for Central Zone in the recent Senior Women's Interzonal trophy, scoring a remarkable 80 runs off just 58 balls, and totaling 155 runs in the tournament with a strike rate of 125. Additionally, she amassed 207 runs for Madhya Pradesh in this season's Senior Women's T20 Trophy.
For the Gujarat Giants, who are in the process of reshaping their team following the Mega Auction, the addition of a high-potential Indian batter like Sharma is vital for achieving balance. She brings a youthful, aggressive style that fits well with the demands of the T20 format. While her name may have initially caused some surprise during the auction, this deal is fundamentally about the cricketing prowess of the rising star.
