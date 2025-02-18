After a quiet outing in the previous match, Mandhana bounced back in spectacular fashion, leading her team from the front with an elegant and aggressive innings. She made history by becoming the first player to score

Vadodara witnessed a stellar display of cricket as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a commanding eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Women's Premier League (WPL) clash. A clinical all-round performance, led by skipper Smriti Mandhana's explosive fifty and fiery spells from Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham, propelled RCB to a comprehensive win.

After a quiet outing in the previous match, Mandhana bounced back in spectacular fashion, leading her team from the front with an elegant and aggressive innings. Her masterful stroke play, particularly through the off side, was a treat to watch. She made history by becoming the first player to score multiple 80+ scores in WPL.

Her impressive knock also marked a career-high in the league, surpassing her previous record of 80 runs in 50 balls against UP Warriorz in the 2024 season. Mandhana's achievement is all the more notable, as she is the only player to have crossed the 80-run mark twice in the WPL since its inception in 2022.

Stacy-Ann King, impressed by Mandhana's brilliance, heaped praise on the Indian batter, stating on JioHotstar, "She was outstanding tonight. The way she manoeuvred and executed her shots was exceptional. We saw several strokes on the leg side, but her elegance through the off side was truly remarkable. She pierced the field with precision, going up and over when needed. After missing out in the last match, she made amends today, leading from the front as a true captain."

With this win, RCB has two wins in two matches and is sitting at the top of the table. DC is in the third spot, with a win and loss each. With this victory, RCB showcased their strength in both bowling and batting, reinforcing their position as strong contenders in the tournament.

