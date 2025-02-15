The Delhi Capitals beat the Mumbai Indians in a close match during the Women's Premier League 2025 in Vadodara, winning by two wickets on the final ball.

The Delhi Capitals delivered a remarkable bowling display, followed by a thrilling chase spearheaded by Niki Prasad, to clinch a dramatic two-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League match on Saturday. Choosing to bowl first, DC successfully limited MI to 164 all out in 19.1 overs, with Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 80 and Harmanpreet Kaur's rapid 42 off just 22 balls standing out.

In their pursuit of the target, Shafali Verma's explosive 43 off 18 balls gave DC a solid start, as they raced to 60 without losing a wicket. However, MI mounted a fierce comeback, turning the chase into a nail-biter.

Key contributions from Alice Capsey (16), Annabel Sutherland (13), and Sarah Bryce (21) kept DC in contention, but it was Niki Prasad's steady 35, the captain of the U19 T20 World Cup-winning team, that brought them closer to victory.

With 21 runs required from the last 12 balls and four wickets remaining, Radha Yadav's vital six and Niki's boundary brought DC within striking distance. Although Niki was dismissed on the fifth ball, Arundhati Reddy's two runs off the final delivery secured the win for DC.

Shafali's aggressive start, scoring 22 runs in the second over against Saika Ishaque, set the tone for the chase. Despite facing some challenges, including the quick dismissals of Jemimah Rodrigues and Annabel Sutherland, DC managed to reach their target.

MI's bowling lineup, featuring players like Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, and Sciver-Brunt, posed a significant challenge for DC throughout the match. Nevertheless, DC's resilience and determination ultimately led them to triumph.

Also read| Meet Pakistan's richest cricketer in Champions Trophy squad..., his properties worth..., not Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan