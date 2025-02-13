The highly anticipated third edition of the Women's Premier League has returned with great excitement. The defending champions, RCB, are eager to defend their WPL title.

The much-anticipated 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season is set to kick off on Friday, February 14th. This will be the third edition of the franchise-based T20 tournament, featuring five teams competing for the prestigious title.

In a groundbreaking move for the tournament, matches will take place at four different venues, adding a new level of excitement to the competition. The reigning champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), will aim to defend their title. Under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana, RCB made history last year by winning their first WPL championship with a convincing eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the final.

The 2025 season will include 20 group-stage matches, with each team playing against every other team twice. The team that finishes at the top of the points table will earn a direct spot in the final, while the second and third-placed teams will face off in an eliminator to decide the second finalist.

WPL 2025 venues

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

M Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

WPL 2025 schedule

February 14 – Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 07:30 pm IST

February 15 – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 07:30 pm IST

February 16 – Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, 07:30 pm IST

February 17 – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 07:30 pm IST

February 18 – Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 07:30 pm IST

February 19 – UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, 07:30 pm IST

February 21 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians, 07:30 pm IST

February 22 – Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, 07:30 pm IST

February 24 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz, 07:30 pm IST

February 25 – Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, 07:30 pm IST

February 26 – Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, 07:30 pm IST

February 27 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants, 07:30 pm IST

February 28 – Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 07:30 pm IST

March 1 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, 07:30 pm IST

March 3 – UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, 07:30 pm IST

March 6 – UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, 07:30 pm IST

March 7 – Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, 07:30 pm IST

March 8 – UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 07:30 pm IST

March 10 – Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, 07:30 pm IST

March 11 – Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 07:30 pm IST

March 13 – Eliminator, 07:30 pm IST

March 15 – Final, 07:30 pm IST

Live Streaming details

The WPL 2025 campaign will be televised live via the Sports18 network in India. The live streaming for the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2025 full squads

Gujarat Titans: Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Prakashika Naik, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Sayali Satchare, Danielle Gibson, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Shakil, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Simran Shaikh, Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Tanuja Kanwer

Delhi Capitals: Alice Capsey, Meg Lanning, Sarah Bryce, Annabel Sutherland, Minnu Mani, Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, N Charani, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi, Jess Jonassen, Niki Prasad, Taniyaa Bhatia, Marchizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Asha Sobhana Joy, Joshitha Vj, Richa Ghosh, Danni Wyatt, Kanika Ahuja, Sabbineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry, Prema Rawat, Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Wareham, Raghvi Bist, Sophie Devine, Jagravi Pawar, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux

UP Warriorz: Alana King, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Alyssa Healy, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Kiran Navgire, Sophie Ecclestone, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Tahlia Mcgrath, Chamari Athapaththu, Poonam Khemnar, Uma Chetry, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Vrinda Dinesh

Mumbai Indians: Akshita Maheshwari, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Amandeep Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Sanskriti Gupta, Chloe Tryon, Nadine De Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, G Kamalini, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Yastika Bhatia

