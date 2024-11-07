All five teams have officially announced the list of players they have retained and released in preparation for the upcoming 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) season.

The deadline for confirming the list of retained and released players for the upcoming edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) has officially passed. All five teams have now announced their decisions, with marquee Indian players such as Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Jemimah Rodrigues being retained by their respective franchises. Just before the retention deadline, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge was traded to Royal Challengers Bengaluru from UP Warriorz.

The reigning champions of WPL 2024, RCB, have strategically retained 14 players for the upcoming season. Smriti Mandhana has been selected to lead the team once again. Retaining players like Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, and Sophie Devine was an obvious choice due to their outstanding performance in the previous season.

Meanwhile, MI has also retained the core of their team for the upcoming season. However, they made a surprising decision by omitting England's Issy Wong, who had previously made headlines by securing a hat-trick in the first season. Despite this, MI has retained a total of 14 players in preparation for the upcoming season.

Here's the list of retained and released players ahead of WPL 2025

Mumbai Indians

Retained Players: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, S Sajana, Fatima Jaffer, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishna

Released Players: Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi, Fatima Jaffer, Isabelle Wong

Purse Remaining: Rs 2.65 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Retained Players: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Thakur, Asha Shobana, Shreyanka Patil, Ekta Bisht, S Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Traded), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Kate Cross, Kanika Ahuja

Released Players: Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Nadine de Klerk, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokarkar, Simran Bahadur, Heather Knight

Purse Remaining: Rs 3.15 crore

Delhi Capitals

Retained Players: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland

Released Players: Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, Poonam Yadav, Aparna Mondal

Purse Remaining: Rs 2.5 crore

UP Warriorz

Retained Players: Alyssa Healy (C), Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani, Uma Chetry, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Chamari Athapaththu, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Vrinda Dinesh

Released Players: Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S Yashasri, Lauren Bell

Purse Remaining: Rs 3.9 crore

Gujarat Giants

Retained Players: Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwer, Shabnam Shakil, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan, Sayali Sathgare, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Priya Mishra, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Lea Tahuhu, Phoebe Litchfield, Kathryn Bryce

Released Players: Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce, Trisha Poojitha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Traanum Pathan, Lea Tahuhu

Purse Remaining: Rs 4.4 crore

