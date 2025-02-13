The opening match of this exciting season will feature a face-off between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The excitement for the third edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 is building as the tournament gears up for a spectacular opening ceremony. The league has officially announced that a Bollywood star and a well-known musician will headline the eagerly anticipated event, ensuring a thrilling kickoff to the cricketing celebration.

The third edition of WPL is scheduled to run from February 14 to March 15, featuring five teams competing in four Indian cities: Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

In the opening match, the Gujarat Giants will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The grand finale is set for March 15 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

WPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Date and time

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 opening ceremony is scheduled to take place during the mid-match show of the opening game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.

The ceremony will commence during the mid-innings break of the match, approximately at 9:00 PM IST on February 14th.

Stars to perform in WPL 2025 opening ceremony

Renowned Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is set to grace the stage at the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League 2025. Joining him will be the talented singer Madhubanti Bagchi, who will be captivating the audience with a mesmerizing musical performance. The theme of this year's WPL opening ceremony is "Sherniya," celebrating the strength and courage of women in sports.

Live Streaming Details

The WPL 2025 opening ceremony will be televised live via the Sports18 network in India. The live streaming for the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

