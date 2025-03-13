Harmanpreet Kaur led the Mumbai Indians to a commanding 47-run victory over the Gujarat Giants, securing their spot in the final against the Delhi Capitals.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have clinched their place in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season with a solid 47-run win over the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the Eliminator playoff.

Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt both shone brightly, each scoring 77 runs, while Harmanpreet Kaur made a quick impact with 36 runs off just 12 balls, propelling MI to a strong total of 213.

GG had a tough start, losing three wickets during the powerplay and never quite bouncing back. This victory marks MI's second trip to a WPL final, where they'll go head-to-head with the top-ranked DC team in a much-anticipated rematch of the WPL 2023 championship showdown.