The Gujarat Giants pulled off an exciting 5-wicket win by chasing down 178 runs with just three balls remaining! Harleen Deol was instrumental in stabilizing the innings, scoring an impressive 70* off 49 balls, while Kashvee Gautam capped off the chase with 9* off 4 balls. This performance marks Deol's best outing in the WPL to date.

In a tense final over, needing 7 runs, Harleen hit a boundary before Kashvee clinched the win with a couple of runs after a fumble at long-on. This victory is the Gujarat Giants' third in a row, moving them up to second place in the standings.

Gujarat needed a solid start, and Beth Mooney along with Harleen Deol stepped up. The pair began cautiously, but once they found their rhythm, they put together 84 runs off 56 balls, swinging the momentum in Gujarat's favor. Although Mooney fell just short of her fifty, Ash Gardner and Dottin contributed valuable runs to keep the pressure on. Despite losing wickets at one end, Harleen Deol played a composed and unbeaten innings to lead her team to victory.

Delhi will be disappointed with the outcome, as they aimed to finish the group stage on a high note. At one point, it seemed likely after Meg Lanning's remarkable innings at the halfway mark.