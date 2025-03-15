The Mumbai Indians emerged victorious over the Delhi Capitals in the final match of the WPL 2025, securing an 8-run victory.

Harmanpreet Kaur truly stole the spotlight with an impressive 66-run performance in the Women's Premier League final, leading the Mumbai Indians to their second title in just three years. On Saturday, March 15, at the Brabourne Stadium, the Mumbai Indians clinched victory over the Delhi Capitals by a narrow margin of 8 runs, as Meg Lanning's squad once again found it tough to cope with the pressure.

Even though the Delhi Capitals made it to the final for the third year in a row, they couldn't quite manage to chase down the 150 runs set by Mumbai's strong bowling lineup. Nat Sciver-Brunt, who held the Purple Cap for the season, showcased her bowling prowess, causing the Delhi Capitals to falter under the mounting pressure.

Aside from Marizanne Kapp's commendable 40 runs off 26 balls, the rest of the Delhi batters struggled to make a mark in this crucial match. Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Annabel Sutherland all fell victim to soft dismissals, unable to withstand the relentless attack from the Mumbai bowlers.

In the first innings, the Mumbai Indians' total of 149 runs was largely thanks to Harmanpreet Kaur. Despite early hiccups with the bat from Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet not only steadied the ship but also launched a fierce counterattack, guiding her team toward victory.

When she stepped onto the field, Harmanpreet faced a tough situation but showed incredible composure and resilience. Even though the Mumbai Indians scored their second-lowest runs in the powerplay this season and lost two early wickets, Harmanpreet teamed up with Nat Sciver-Brunt to stabilize the innings, forming an impressive 89-run partnership off just 62 balls.

The Mumbai Indians sealed their victory with a stellar bowling display in the second innings. Shabnim Ismail, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Amelia Kerr were the standout bowlers, effectively restricting the Delhi Capitals to 141.