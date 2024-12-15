Gujarat Giants, with the largest purse of Rs 4.4 crore, made strategic moves by acquiring both Shaikh and Dottin for Rs 1.90 and Rs 1.70 crore, respectively.

The uncapped Indian all-rounder, Simran Shaikh, made headlines as the most expensive purchase during the recent mini-auction for the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL) in Bengaluru. Surpassing the likes of West Indies legend Deandra Dottin, Shaikh attracted a bid that solidified her as a top contender in the league. Notable players such as England captain Heather Knight, and capped Indians Sneh Rana and Poonam Yadav, surprisingly went unsold during the auction.

Gujarat Giants, with the largest purse of Rs 4.4 crore, made strategic moves by acquiring both Shaikh and Dottin for Rs 1.90 and Rs 1.70 crore, respectively. The third-most expensive player in the auction was Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter G Kamilini, who was acquired by inaugural champions Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.60 crore.

The only other player to fetch more than a crore on Sunday was the uncapped Indian all-rounder from Uttarakhand, Prema Rawat. She was acquired by the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), after a bidding war with Delhi Capitals.

Full list of players sold

Simran Shaikh (India, uncapped) – Rs 1.90 crore, Gujarat Giants

Deandra Dottin (West Indies, capped) – Rs 1.70 crore, Gujarat Giants

G Kamalini (India, uncapped) – Rs 1.60 crore, Mumbai Indians

Prema Rawat (India, uncapped) – Rs 1.2 crore, Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Nallapureddy Charani (India, uncapped) – Rs 55 lakh, Delhi Capitals

Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (England, capped) – Rs 30 lakh, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (traded)

Danielle Gibson (England, capped) – Rs 30 lakh, Gujarat Giants

Alana King (Australia, capped) – Rs 30 lakh, UP Warriorz

Nadine de Klerk (South Africa, capped) – Rs 30 lakh, Mumbai Indians

Akshita Maheshwari (India, uncapped) – Rs 20 lakh, Mumbai Indians

Nandini Kashyap (India, uncapped) – Rs 10 lakh, Delhi Capitals

Sarah Bryce (Scotland, capped) – Rs 10 lakh, Delhi Capitals

Niki Prasad (India, uncapped) – Rs 10 lakh, Delhi Capitals

Prakashika Naik (India, uncapped) – Rs 10 lakh, Gujarat Giants

Sanskriti Gupta (India, uncapped) – Rs 10 lakh, Mumbai Indians

Joshitha VJ (India, uncapped) – Rs 10 lakh, Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Raghvi Bisht (India, uncapped) – Rs 10 lakh, Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jagravi Pawar (India, uncapped) – Rs 10 lakh, Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Arushi Goel (India, uncapped) – Rs 10 lakh, UP Warriorz

Kranti Goud (India, uncapped) – Rs 10 lakh, UP Warriorz

Updated squads of all five teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Kanika Ahuja, Danni Wyatt (traded), Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, Jagravi Pawar, Niki Prasad

Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, Amandeep Kaur, S. Sajana, Keerthana, Nadine de Klerk, G. Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari

Delhi Capitals: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning (c), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Nandini Kashyap, Nallapureddy Charani, Sarah Bryce

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Uma Chetry, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Alana King

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Bharti Fulmali, Sayali Satghare, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Prakashika Naik

Also read| IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Brisbane weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3?