WPL 2025: The TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) player auction list has been announced. As many as 120 players, comprising 91 Indians, 29 overseas and three players from the Associate Nations, have registered for the auction, which is set to take place in Bengaluru on December 15, 2024. The player auction will begin at 3 pm on Sunday.

The players will go under the hammer for 19 slots during the mini-auction with 5 slots reserved for overseas players. A total of 82 uncapped Indian players and eight uncapped overseas players have registered themselves for the auction.

Capped Indians - 9

Capped Overseas - 21

Uncapped Indian - 82

Uncapped overseas - 8

India's Sneh Rana (base price Rs 30 lakh) could be among the key attractions during the auction which will also have West Indies' Deandra Dottin (Rs 50 lakh), who did not feature for Gujarat Giants in the first edition after being selected and went unsold in the second. England's Heather Knight (Rs 50 lakh) will also feature in the first set after withdrawing from the second WPL auction, which was held in Bengaluru and New Delhi.

The list, however, does not feature England bowler Issy Wong, who claimed the first-ever hat-trick in the competition, as well as New Zealand's Leah Tahuhu. Wong was released by the franchise ahead of the third season. Check the complete list HERE.

Gujarat Giants will go into the exercise with the biggest purse of Rs 4.4 crore. They need four players, including two overseas, from the mini auction. While UP Warriorz need to fill three slots, including one overseas player, the other three teams, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will have four slots each to fill. RCB have no slots left to find another overseas player.