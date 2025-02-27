Ashleigh Gardner's impressive innings of 58 runs off 31 balls played a pivotal role in guiding Gujarat Giants to a convincing six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the WPL 2025.

The 12th game of the WPL 2025 showcased an exciting match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants. The teams faced off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 27, with Ashleigh Gardner's Gujarat Giants securing a comfortable victory in their run chase.

RCB batted first but struggled right from the start. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt-Hodge were dismissed after scoring just 10 and 4 runs, respectively, and the in-form Ellyse Perry was out for a duck.

In contrast, the Gujarat Giants had a solid beginning and effectively contained the RCB batting lineup. Raghvi Bist and Kanika Ahuja made contributions of 22 and 33 runs, respectively, while Georgia Wareham remained not out with 20 runs.

RCB managed to post a total of 125 runs in their innings, with Tanuja Kanwar and Deandra Dottin each taking two wickets for Gujarat. Ashleigh Gardner and Kashvee Gautam also contributed with one wicket apiece.

Chasing 126 runs, Gujarat Giants started their innings with Beth Mooney and Dayalan Hemalatha scoring 17 and 11 runs, respectively. The standout performances from Phoebe Litchfield and Ashleigh Gardner led the Giants to a remarkable win. Gardner's impressive 58 runs off 31 balls, along with Litchfield's unbeaten 30 runs, secured the victory for Gujarat Giants by six wickets.

Despite RCB's Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham each taking two wickets, it wasn't enough to prevent Gujarat Giants from claiming a vital win. This victory was a much-needed boost for the Giants, while RCB faced yet another defeat under the captaincy of Smriti Mandhana.

