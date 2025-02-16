Gardner took 2 wickets for 39 runs and scored an impressive 52 runs off 32 balls, marking her second consecutive half-century.

Skipper Ashleigh Gardner excelled with both bat and ball, leading the Gujarat Giants to a solid six-wicket win over the UP Warriorz in their Women’s Premier League match on Sunday. Gardner took 2 wickets for 39 runs and scored an impressive 52 runs off 32 balls, marking her second consecutive half-century. This performance secured Gujarat's first victory in the third edition of the tournament, following a loss in their opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Opting to bowl first, Gujarat put in a strong performance, with young spinner Priya Mishra achieving remarkable figures of 3 wickets for 25 runs in her 4 overs. Skipper Gardner, along with Deandra Dottin (2 wickets for 34 runs) and Kashvee Gautam (1 wicket for 15 runs), played vital roles in restricting UP Warriorz to 143 for nine.

Chasing 144 runs for victory, the Giants encountered an early challenge at 22 for 2, losing openers Beth Mooney and Dayalan Hemalata after UP Warriorz brought in spin from both ends. However, Gardner delivered a stellar innings, contributing 55 runs off 42 balls alongside Laura Wolvaardt (22) to stabilize the innings.

Gardner's aggressive batting, featuring five fours and three sixes, ended in the 12th over after she scored 52 runs. Nonetheless, Harleen Deol (34) and Dottin (33) teamed up to add 58 runs off 37 balls, clinching the win for Gujarat with two overs remaining.

Earlier, UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma was the top scorer with a brisk 39 runs off 27 balls, while Uma Chetry (24) and Shweta Sehrawat (16) provided valuable support in the middle order, along with contributions from Alana King (19) and Saima Thakor (15).

Also read| Meet Ashleigh Gardner, Gujarat Giants' captain in WPL 2025, got engaged to her partner Monica Wright, she is from...