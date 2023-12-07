WPL 2024 auction: Date, time, venue, live streaming - All you need to know

Each team will have 30 slots, with nine reserved for overseas picks.

The month of December holds significant importance in Indian cricket, as it marks the beginning of two major events organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI): the Women Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 mini-auction. These events, which are of great significance in Indian cricket, will be held with a 10-day difference.

The WPL 2024 Auction, scheduled for December 9, will witness the participation of 165 players who will be up for bidding. On the other hand, the IPL 2024 auction, scheduled for December 19, has attracted a total of 1,166 registered players. In this article, we will delve into all the relevant details surrounding the WPL 2024 Auction.

When and where will the WPL 2024 Auction take place?

The WPL 2024 Auction is scheduled to take place on December 9, Saturday in Mumbai.

Where to watch the WPL 2024 Auction in India?

The WPL 2024 Auction will be telecasted on Sports10 network channels, while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India.

What are the rules for the Women’s Premier League auction?

1. Each team is allowed to purchase a minimum of 15 players and a maximum of 18 players.

2. Every team is allocated a purse value of INR 12 Crore (approx. USD 1.46 Million)

3. Teams have the option to acquire seven overseas players, including one from Associate Nation.

4. Teams can field up to five overseas players in their Playing XI, with a condition that one must be from the Associate Nation.

Salary purse available (in INR):

DC – 2.25 crore

GG – 5.95 crore

MI – 2.1 crore

RCB – 3.35 crore

UP – 4 crore

Full list of retained and released players

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Retained Players: Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu

Released Players: Aparna Mondal, Jasia Akhter, Tara Norris*

Gujarat Giants (GG)

Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer

Released Players: Annabel Sutherland*, Ashwani Kumari, Georgia Wareham*, Hurley Gala, Kim Garth*, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley*, Sushma Verma

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Retained Players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia

Released Players: Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham*, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Retained Players: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*

Released Players: Dané Van Niekerk*, Erin Burns*, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt*, Poonam Khemnar, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar

UP Warriorz (UPW)

Retained Players: Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia Mcgrath*

Released Players: Devika Vaidya, Shabnim Ismail*, Shivali Shinde, Simran Shaikh

