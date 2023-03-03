WPL 2023: Step-by-step guide on how to book your match tickets online with price range, categories and more

Source: Twitter

The inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will commence in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, March 5th. Australian wicket batter Beth Mooney will be captaining the Gujarat Giants against Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in the season opener. This highly anticipated match marks the beginning of a new era of women's cricket and promises to be an exciting and thrilling contest.

The tournament will have 5 teams out of which 3 teams have the same franchise as the IPL. UP Warriors and Gujarat Giants are the new franchises that have joined. A total of 22 matches will be played with the finale taking place on March 26.

The BCCI has revealed the mascot named Shakti for the Women Premier League. A couple of Anthem and performances will be seen in the opening ceremony of WPL for fans to enjoy.

The tournament has already sparked considerable interest, with tickets for the matches selling out quickly on BookMyShow. Women can still gain free entry to the stadium on a first-come-first-serve basis. To ensure an enjoyable experience for all attendees, certain sections of the stadium have been reserved exclusively for female spectators, while men can purchase tickets for Rs 100 and Rs 400.

Here's how you can book your tickets:

Step 1: Type 'Women's Premier League' in the search box on the Book My Show app or website.

Step 2: when WPL homepage appears, scroll down to see list of matches with their respective venues

Step 4: Select the match you want to watch

Step 3: Choose your seating preference and then select the ticket accordingly.

Step 4: Make the payment after selecting a seat in your preferable stand and your ticket will be booked.

The WPL T20 series will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and the Sports18 Network, free of charge, granting cricket fans convenient access to the games. The BCCI is optimistic that the WPL will draw a substantial audience, rivaling the attendance of the T20I series between India and Australia, which saw a turnout of 35,000 spectators at the Wankhede Stadium.