WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana finally breaks silence on comparison with Virat Kohli, makes this big claim

Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s captain for the WPL 2023, has finally opened up on comparison with former India skipper Virat Kohli at RCB, saying that she does not like the comparison because Kohli has achieved a lot for the Bangalore-based franchise.

It is to be noted that both Mandhana and Kohli share number 18 as their RCB as well as India "I don't like the kind of comparison because what he (Kohli) has achieved is amazing. I just hope that I reach that level, but I'm nowhere near. What he has achieved for this franchise (RCB), I would like to try and do that," Mandhana told reporters in Mumbai.

Mandhana was announced as RCB captain for WPL 2023 by Kohli and RCB captain in IPL Faf du Plessis.

"Hi RCB fans, this is your No. 18 here to make a very special announcement today. Leading RCB for over the last decade has been a very enjoyable and memorable phase of my career. A captain isn't just the leader of the group. He is someone who creates the culture and carries that legacy forward by earning the respect of everyone around him," said Kohli in a RCB video.

"Now, it's time for another No. 18 to lead a very special RCB team in the Women's Premier League. Yes, we are talking about Smriti Mandhana. Go well Smriti, you will have the support of the best team and the best fans in the world,” he added.

Mandhana has captained Maharashtra in the domestic games and has acted as stood-in India captain in the absence of regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

"With the Women's Premier League, I think it is an amazing time for women's cricket. Everywhere you can see how people are excited and accepted women's cricket in India. I have led domestic teams right from my age of 16, I have led Maharashtra team and in Challengers trophy. Captaincy is not something that is very new to me. I would like to use all those experienced I have had in WPL," said Mandhana.

RCB is scheduled to start its WPL 2023 campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 5.