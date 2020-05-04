Would you rather face Jasprit Bumrah or bowl to Virat Kohli? Ellyse Perry makes a choice

All sporting events are on a halt due to the coronavirus outbreak. People have been told to stay indoors amid the crisis to avoid spread the virus further.

However, athletes are making sure to connect with fans are colleagues in these desperate times.

Recently, Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry discussed several aspects of the game and also gave insights regarding her life during the lockdown.

In a session with TV presenter Ridhima Pathak, Perry took up the “Would You Rather” challenge.

One of the questions asked to Perry was whether she would want to face Jasprit Bumrah or bowl at Virat Kohli.

Perry took a pause and finally answered saying she would rather choose to bowl to Kohli than to face Jasprit Bumrah. Perry said, “Yeah…Bowl to Virat.”

Just a few months back, Perry wanted to bowl to Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar and the Master Blaster took up the challenge and faced six balls in the innings break during an exhibition match in Australia.

The exhibition match was organized to raise funds for the bushfires that caused havoc in Australia.

Perry was also asked if she would want to face England women’s team in the 2021 World Cup final or India.

Perry said she would love to face the Indian said again. The question was, “Face India in women’s World Cup 2021 final or face England in women’s World Cup 2021?” to which Perry replied, “I’ll love to play India again.”

The Australian women's side on the Internation Women's Day (March 8) defeated India in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne. Perry was, however, ruled out of the match due to an injury.

As for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021, it will be played in New Zealand. The tournament is scheduled to start in February. However, the event could be shifted if the COVID-19 threat continues.