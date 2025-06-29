The former Indian opening batter believes that Shreyas Iyer should bide his time for an opportunity in the longest format, even after a successful season in first-class cricket.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra remarked that Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer would not have been included in the Test team for England under any circumstances, despite his impressive domestic record and India's ODI squad this year. Iyer's omission from India's extensive 18-man squad, announced in May, raised numerous questions about the 30-year-old's prospects in international cricket. Iyer enjoyed his best season as a batter, scoring 604 runs at an average exceeding 50 and an outstanding strike rate of 175.07, including 39 sixes, which contributed to Punjab Kings finishing in second place in the IPL.

In addition to leading Mumbai to victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in December 2024, Iyer also had a successful Ranji Trophy season.

He accumulated 699 runs with two centuries and three fifties across nine First Class matches, including a win in the Irani Cup. However, that performance would not suffice for Iyer, who last represented India in the 2024 home series against England, to secure a place in the Test team. Chopra emphasized that Iyer should remain patient for his opportunity, noting that even his teammate Sarfaraz Khan, who ranks higher in the selection hierarchy, was overlooked for a position in England.

During the Headingley Test, all of India's leading batsmen were under scrutiny, with the exception of the returning Karun Nair, debutant Sai Sudharsan, and a faltering lower order. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant (2), KL Rahul, captain Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal all scored centuries, marking the first occasion India achieved five centuries in a Test.

“There is no problem with the batting as such. But he has to wait for his chances; he won’t get a chance straightaway right now. He would’ve never made it to the squad for the England tour. The remaining ones also haven’t had their chance,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“If you think about it, Karun Nair has played just now. Sarfaraz Khan is not being given the chances. Dhruv Jurel is sitting outside. The players who are already there, if they aren’t only getting the chances, then how can Shreyas Iyer get a look in?” he added.

“I know he had a good first-class season. He had a good IPL, took Punjab Kings to the final. He did well in white-ball cricket, but his time will come. He will have to wait just a little bit,” said Chopra.

The 30-year-old Shreyas Iyer has participated in 14 Tests to date, accumulating 811 runs with an average of 36.81. In the longest format, he has achieved one century and five half-centuries.

The Indian team faced defeat in the first Test against England and is currently gearing up for the second match as they aim to equalize the series.

