'Would've been more interesting if...', Sachin Tendulkar congratulates England for winning T20I World Cup

Sachin wishes England

After an exciting few weeks the T20 World Cup finally came to a close as England defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final to clinch the trophy for the second time in history since Paul Collingwood's men lifted the trophy in 2010.

India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar showered praise on the England team for winning their second T20 World Cup on Sunday and called it a fantastic achievement.

Jos Buttler decided to put his opponents into batting first. Led by Sam Curran and Adil Rashid, the English bowlers were right on the money and restricted the Asian giants to just 137 runs from their allotted 20 overs.

The chase was, however, not a straightforward task as Shaheen Shah Afridi castled Alex Hales in the very first over. Jos Buttler steadied the ship somehow, despite being troubled by Naseem Shah.

England would then lose both Buttler and Phil Salt and were in a spot of bother. Ben Stokes, however, produced another calm and patient innings to guide them through the tricky patch.

Immediately after the win, many eminent personalities, including former international cricketers, congratulated them.

The Indian legend congratulated Buttler and his team for winning their second T20 World Cup. Tendulkar said that the final was a closely fought one and things would have been more interesting if Afridi was on the field and not injured.

Congratulations England on winning your 2nd @T20WorldCup.

Fantastic achievement.



It was a closely fought final and would’ve been even more interesting had Afridi not been injured.



What a roller coaster of a World Cup. #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/1rNyFO7L7T — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 13, 2022

Even Pakistan captain Babar Azam also believed that the injury to Afridi was the turning point in the game.

“We were 20 runs short but fight to the last over was unbelievable. Our bowling is one of the best but unfortunately Shaheen's injury cost us a different result, but that's part of the game," said Azam.