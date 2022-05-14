IPL 2022: Would pick Dinesh Karthink for the upcoming T20 CWC if given a chance, says Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh on Dinesh Karthik

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said that Royal Challengers Bangalore`s wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik is one of the best finishers during the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League and he would select him in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia if given a chance of being a selector.

While speaking on Star Sports, Singh said, "Dinesh Karthik has been outstanding for RCB. He is very good at leg side shots than his offsides, and excellent at taking singles but I think, overall he understands his game very well. Whenever he is left with last chances, he makes sure that he finishes the game."

"For me, if anyone has played the best role of a finisher in this entire IPL then it is none other than Dinesh Kartik. If I were a selector I would have given him a ticket to Australia for World Cup T20 and let him play for India as wicketkeeper and batsman because he deserves that."

"And if ever Indian Cricket team needs the best finisher then it should be Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya as they make a very powerful side. Anyway, I have gone deep into the future but yeah once again, I must say Dinesh Karthik has been incredible this season and I hope he gets a chance to bat a little early. 15 to 16 overs are enough for him to finish the game," he added.

Karthik has been in great form for RCB during this IPL season. He has finished many games for his side, forming many valuable partnerships with middle-order batters and accelerating the run-scoring at the end. In 12 innings, he has scored 274 runs at an average of 68.50, having stayed unbeaten 8 times. His individual best score this season is 66*.

