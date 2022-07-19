Will James Anderson be retiring soon? Says, 'would love to bowl at Virat Kohli again'

Virat Kohli and James Anderson

Despite not being in top form, the wicket of Virat Kohli seems to be special. In the fifth rescheduled Test between India and England, James Anderson took five wickets in the first innings and in the other, he got one.

However, none of those scalps included the prized wicket of the former Indian cricket team captain. In fact, the contest between the two greats of cricketers has always been a mouth-watering one with the English pacer dismissing Kohli seven times in Tests.

However, Anderson who is days away from turning 40, has been bombarded with questions regarding his retirement. Some even wondered whether the rescheduled Test between India and England would be the last time the world saw the Kohli vs Anderson contest.

Now, talking about his career planning, Anderson has dropped some hints while talking Sony Sports Network's 'Extraaa Innings'.

The all-time third-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 657 scalps in 172 matches, said, "Well, I do not know. I would love to bowl at Virat again. So, maybe I will stick around for the next tour".

The topic of the Anderson vs Kohli was brought up during the rescheduled Test when former Indian cricket team pacer Zaheer Khan had predicted that this could be the last time the two went against each other.

"The more you see this battle, the more you will enjoy it. If in a contest, the figures of the rival players are almost equal, it gets interesting. Maybe it's the last time that you are getting to see this contest. Because Anderson is not playing matches regularly and sometime in future, he will have to say goodbye to this game. Maybe that point is very near. Maybe it's the last time that you will get to see this contest because after this series the next time India faces England in England, there will be a long gap. It will be an exciting contest this time," Zaheer Khan said in a discussion on Cricbuzz earlier.

Talking about the next India vs England clash, the Men in Blue are scheduled to play two Test series against the Three Lions - at home in early 2024 and away in 2025, according to ESPNcricinfo.