'Would like to invite them for a drink': Ravi Shastri on meme makers

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri has several times been made the butt of all jokes and memes regarding him being infamous for having alcohol frequently. Whether it's whiskey and ice between his hands being photoshopped or missing alcohol for 10 days in a dry state when playing two back-to-back Test matches in Ahmedabad, Shastri has been used by several meme creators for funny memes.

While mostly they have remained funny but sometimes they have gotten mean targeting him for India's failures in his tenure, which ended with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 exit. However, Shastri doesn't mind memes and jokes as they are all in good humour despite being at his expense.

Speaking to India Today, Shastri said, "I quite enjoyed some of them (memes). That's talent also. When they suddenly make me have a paunch, then it disappears the next day.

"There are bottles everywhere, it is a laugh at my expense. So at least in tough times, you kept people in good humour. I would like to invite some of them for a drink," he further added.

Under Shastri, India had some memorable away Test wins and despite not winning a single ICC trophy, the 59-year old was satisfied with what the team has achieved and where they are placed.

"This tenure has given me more job satisfaction than anything else. When in this job, you are just with your coaching staff. All you can do is create a mindset that allows the boys to play freely once they are out and giving back something."

Shastri said that since COVID-19the life under bubbles has been tough and he will turn 60 next year, so looking at the age and the situation, it was the right time but mentioned that he will continue to be associated with cricket whether in coaching with an IPL team or returning to commentary.

Former India batter Rahul Dravid is set to takeover from Shastri with the New Zealand series starting with three T20Is from November 17.