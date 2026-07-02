'Would have taken their pants off': Ravi Shastri reacts after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses England T20I

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri is not happy with the selectors' decision not to include Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the Playing XI for the 1st T20I against England. Here's how he lashed out.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is yet to make his international debut despite being part of the India squad for the England series. (Instagram)

Ravi Shastri, former Team India's head coach, is unhappy with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not being a part of the Playing XI in the first T20I match against England on Wednesday, which was called off later due to rain. In the match, Shreyas Iyer won the Toss and elected to bat first, but the Indian skipper didn't mention the name of the young batting sensation who was expected to be included after a humiliating 2-0 series loss to Ireland.

Notably, the 15-year-old player was named in the squad for the limited-overs series against Ireland and England last month but is yet to make his international debut. In all three matches played so far, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson opened for India, snubbing Sooryavanshi from the opportunity.

Ravi Shastri backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after another snub

While speaking on the Sony Sports Network ahead of the 1st T20I match vs England, Shastri said, ''Arrey, woh khelna chahiye tha yaar. It was such a slow and spongy track. He would have smacked them on the terrace, it was such a small ground. He would have taken their pants off. He should have definitely played there. Now, whether he plays in England, I’m not sure. I am not sure whether they will blame him, but give him a game as soon as possible. He has smashed everyone in the IPL. Which fast bowler did he spare? And you’re making him warm the bench.''

''He is the X-factor, does not have any baggage. He is just 15, has the exuberance of youth. He has no fear, and if he gets going in the first 2-3 overs, he will give you the kind of start that the middle order can capitalise on. You will have to make space for him,'' he added.

"Arrey, woh khelna chahiye tha yaar!"



Ravi Shastri's brutally honest take on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi



Watch #ENGvIND, 2nd T20I on 4th July, 6 PM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels.#SonySportsNetwork #MamlaPersonalHai #ExtraaaInnings pic.twitter.com/0S9yMguEig July 1, 2026

Rain washes out first England T20I after India post 189/7

Meanwhile, the first T20I match in the 5-match series against England was abandoned due to rain after the first innings, where India posted 189/7 in 20 overs. The next match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, July 4, and it will begin at 7 PM IST.