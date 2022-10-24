'Would have taken a bullet for you': Hardik Pandya tells Virat Kohli as the duo relives memorable chase against Pak

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya

Virat Kohli was the star with the bat in India's spectacular four-wicket victory against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup encounter on Sunday, but Hardik Pandya's effort of 40 off 37 balls was as important. When Pandya and Kohli came together, India was on the verge of a collapse at 31/4.

With the asking rate already at 11 an over and India needing 115 off the last ten overs, it was Pandya who opened the floodgates. To break the shackles, he drove a boundary into the ground and slammed two sixes off Mohammad Nawaz.

Pandya and Kohli first steadied the ship, which had been rocked by the Pakistan pacers, before anchoring it. They gradually rebuilt the innings, starting with a 50-run partnership that subsequently turned into a 100-run stand off 75 balls.

Pandya was de-calmed in the final five overs of the innings, but Kohli took over, accelerated, and went on the attack. Pandya got out in the final over, but his presence on the other end was invaluable to Kohli and India. Following the victory, the two stars of India's victory sat together, and Pandya opened up to Kohli in a heartfelt conversation.

"When I was coming in to bat, you saw it. I would have taken a bullet for you but not not let you get out at that point in time. My goal was simple. Your life had to be easy because you have done it over the years in crucial games. And no one is better than handling pressure than you. I just wanted to play and didn't want either of us to get out. Though we had players to come and who could help us win the game, which they eventually did. But for me it was important that you and I stayed. I believed that we could do it, even when 40 were needed off 3 overs, even when we were missing the ball, I knew one of us will pull off something special," Pandya told Kohli in a video uploaded by BCCI.

Pandya felt 'numb' throughout the Pakistan match, but revealed how pleased he was to be back doing what he does best - serving India.

Pandya's form and conditioning were all over the place this time last year, despite being a member of the Indian team. He couldn't bowl and made an unappealing batter, but that all changed once he worked hard at the NCA and returned in time for the IPL. Pandya has been a cut above the rest ever since, as seen by his streak of excellent performances over the previous six months.

"To be honest, I sensed a lot of pressure in our group. I could sense that. With all the respect among everyone, in a big game, and how important it is... we all have worked hard as a collective unit, people are happy for each other but for me somehow, I don't know. I was numb today. I was just happy. I was speaking to Rahul sir. I won't say he was tensed but he told me 'Hardik, you know you've done a lot of good things. Just be calm'. I had to tell him, 'Sir, I am happy to be here'. 10 months earlier, I was working in my space and I had no idea. This is where I want to be. I am just happy to be there, playing with all the best cricketers in the world. And they are my brothers," Pandya added.

