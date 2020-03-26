'Would have closed my eyes batting against you': Chahal tells Kevin Pietersen about his 1st Test wicket, gets trolled

The outbreak of the coronavirus has surely kept all the cricketers indoor, but they are making the most of it as the have self-quarantined. Recently former England skipper Kevin Pietersen trolled Indian spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, for his bowling.

The incident took place when Pietersen was doing an Instagram live with batsman Rohit Sharma. Chahal posted a comment on the chat, saying, "KP, you are my first test wicket".

The statement is funny as Chahal is yet to play his first Test for the country, however, Pietersen replied: "Chahal, I would have closed my eyes batting against you brother".

As for the Live, Sharma revealed the lowest point in his career. "Not getting picked for the 2011 World Cup squad, that was the saddest moment as it was happening in our own backyard, the final was played at my home ground," Sharma told Pietersen.

However, the swashbuckling Indian batsman admitted that it was due to his own mistakes. "It was due to my performances, I was not at my best," said Sharma. The Mumbai Indians skipper also said that the IPL might go ahead if the situation related to COVID-19 settles down.

(Inputs from ANI)