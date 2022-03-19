'Would have chopped his head off': Know why Shoaib Akhtar said THIS about Ricky Ponting

Former Pakistani legend Shoaib Akhtar recently recalled one of his fastest ever bowling spells against Australian skipper Ricky Ponting. In his heydays, Akhtar had numerous showdowns against the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag etc.

However, Akhtar himself recalled one of his spells when he absolutely breathed fire at the Aussie batters, in 1999, when the Pakistani side were playing in Perth, down under.

Having already lost two matches of the series, the Rawalpindi Express was in a mood to give the Australian batsmen no respite on one of the bounciest tracks at the time.

Recalling his breathtaking spell, Akhar revealed that he actually went in with the thoughts of injuring somebody and deliberately bowled bouncers, such was his aggressive mindset at the time.

Got plenty of questions the other day after calling the Flintoff over the best I'd faced.



This from @shoaib100mph was the fastest spell I'd ever faced and trust me Justin wasn't backing up too far at the other end. pic.twitter.com/JhhuEwXrAc — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) April 15, 2020

In a conversation with Sydney Morning Herald, Akhtar said, "During the Test match, I thought [if nothing is happening] let's hurt somebody. That's why I bowled the fastest spell. I wanted to see if Ricky can match my pace and I was purposely bowling bouncers [to] see if I could beat him but before that I had never beaten him with my sheer pace."

The 46-year-old admitted that if it wasn't have been Ricky Ponting facing him that day if some other batsmen had faced Akhtar, he would have chopped his face off.

"Had it not been Ricky Ponting … I would have chopped his [the batsman's] head off because it was furiously fast," he added.

The legendary pacer further continued and recalled how the Australian players also loved his attitude back then.

"[They loved] my aggression because they think I am a Pakistani who has the attitude of an Australian. I gave it to them. In the 2005 series, me and [Justin] Langer got into a fight. Me and [Matt] Hayden got into a fight. It's verbal, not physical. I wanted to display my talent [and show] that I am better than you," he said.