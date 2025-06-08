Vijay Mallya was inquired about the players he would have preferred to see at RCB, and he quickly expressed his desires regarding who he could envision wearing an RCB jersey.

After an arduous 18-year wait, his team has finally clinched the IPL trophy, yet former Royal Challengers Bengaluru owner Vijay Mallya remains undeterred in his ambitions for the franchise he founded in 2008. In the wake of RCB's triumphant victory over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 Final, Mallya has taken the opportunity to reflect on the franchise's formative years and the extensive journey that culminated in this significant achievement—their fourth appearance in the finals.

Mallya also addressed inquiries regarding potential player acquisitions for RCB in the upcoming auction, clarifying any limitations on the number of players he could target. He promptly identified four individuals, articulating his perspective on who he believes are currently the top cricketers in the country.

"If dreams could come true, Jasprit Bumrah. If dreams could come true Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. If I had these four I wouldn't need anybody else and would definitely win the trophy," said Mallya on Raj Shamani’s podcast.

Although RCB once regarded local talent KL Rahul as one of their own, they have never been able to claim the other three players as theirs. Pant, Kumar, and Bumrah were integral members of India’s T20 World Cup winning team in 2024, and they are expected to serve as the foundation of the national squad for many years ahead.

However, it was a player that Bangalore has consistently had on their roster who ultimately led them to victory in the league, as Mallya’s investment in the potential and youth of Virat Kohli back in 2008 has yielded significant returns, showcasing the dedication Kohli has shown to the team. In 2025, Kohli emerged as RCB’s leading scorer once more, serving as the backbone of the team while players like Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, and Jitesh Sharma, among others, stepped up and delivered.

