'Worst umpiring': Twitterati angry as KL Rahul given out despite Shaheen Afridi bowling a no ball

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi was breathing fire in his first spell against India as he skittled out both the openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in consecutive overs to peg India back in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Afridi, on the first ball of his second over, produced an absolute jaffa as he got the ball to swing into the batter off the length and Rahul's stumps were in shatters. However, the replays showed that Afridi's foot was outside the crease but it wasn't referred to the TV umpire. It should have been given no-ball but Rahul had to go back after scoring three runs off just eight balls.

The on-field umpires didn't go upstairs as if they had they would have seen that there was nothing behind the crease. The two early strikes by Afridi hit India really hard as their repairs job got prolonged for more time than they would have liked.

Skipper Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant with scores of 57 and 39 helped their side get to a respectable total of 151 runs, which looked like a near-impossibility when they were 31/3.

The fans, however, couldn't keep their calm as the decision invited the rage of Indian fans and users on social media. They were very angry on the standard of the umpiring as most of them said that these mistakes shouldn't happen in the crunch games like India vs Pakistan.

Here are some of the reactions:

Why nobody is taking about this This was a no ball #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/X61Uf9TFKJ — Ankit Yadav (@imankit012) October 24, 2021

Worst umpiring KL rahul out aana ball clear no ball pic.twitter.com/mHQfan8YBt — Sachinkumar (@iamsachin_10) October 24, 2021

Why didn't you given the No ball For KL Rahul's Out Pakistan #INDvPAK #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/TT1LAqb3n6 — MassMB Memes (@MassmbMemes) October 24, 2021