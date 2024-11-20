The IPL mega auction is scheduled to occur in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25, coinciding with the commencement of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener in Perth on the 22nd.

Former Australian cricketers Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer will be departing the India vs Australia first Test in Perth prematurely, as Channel Seven has been compelled to make last-minute adjustments to their commentary team due to the IPL auctions. The highly anticipated mega auction is scheduled to occur in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25, coinciding with the commencement of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener in Perth on the 22nd.

According to The Age, Ponting and Langer have opted to prioritize their involvement in the IPL auction over their commentary responsibilities for the initial Test. Ponting currently serves as the head coach of the Punjab Kings, having previously led the Delhi Capitals before transitioning to his current role. Meanwhile, Langer holds the position of head coach for the Lucknow Super Giants.

The presence of Langer and Ponting at the auction is crucial for the Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively, as both franchises are in search of a new captain. Ponting had initially believed that the mega auction would be held between the Test matches, but unfortunately, this was not the case. He described the situation as the worst possible scenario.

“It’s the worst possible case scenario for me and ‘JL’,” Ponting said. “We for the last couple of months felt that it was probably going to be in the gap between the Test matches. It takes all the pressure off the players from both teams, there’s a lot of players in both teams in the auction.

“So I always thought it would’ve been in that gap because it just seemed better for everybody. But I don’t know why they’ve chosen the dates they have – it might have something to do with the game. The auction actually starts on air almost immediately after the end of play. So it might be something to do with broadcast," the former Australian captain said.

Ponting announced that he will be departing for Jeddah after providing commentary on Day 1 of the Perth Test.

“I’m calling the first day then flying out late Friday night to Jeddah. The auction is the 24th and 25th and then depending on how we’re going through our auction, we’ll see when I can return. Hopefully I’ll get back for the end of Perth, and if not I’ll be back on deck for the start of Adelaide.”

It has been confirmed that Ponting and Langer will be returning for the day/night Test in Adelaide, commencing on December 6th.

