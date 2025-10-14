'Worst Australian team since...': Stuart Broad hits back at David Warner's 'moral victory' dig at England

The former England pacer Stuart Broad has now come forward to give it back to David Warner, who recently said that England will be played the upcoming edition of The Ashes 'for a moral victory'.

A day after former Australian opener David Warner took a subtle jibe at the England cricket team, former English bowler Stuart Broad has now come forward to give it back to him, pointing out that the battle is between 'the worst Australian team since 2010' and 'the best England team since 2010'. During a podcast show named Love for Cricket, Broad said, It is probably the worst Australian team since 2010 and it is the best England team since 2010 (referring to England's last win in The Ashes on Australian soil).''

Watch the clip:

''Australia have been so consistent with their plans and approach, and they do not have that anymore. It is quite a similar situation to 2010/11, when Australia were confused. The prediction of 4-0 with a washout (by Warner). It is quite difficult to win in Australia for any side. Australia have to be massive favourites. The question really was which team is under pressure, and I guess that is Australia because they have question marks over their team, their captain, and his fitness," he added.

What did David Warner say?

Earlier, Warner exuded confidence in Australia's chances of winning the series, which will depend on skipper Pat Cummins' availability. ''If Cummo is not there, I think Australia win 3-1. If Cummo is there, it's 4-0. I think England will win the first Test if Cummo is not playing.''

''The Australian way will prevail because we're playing for the Ashes and they're playing for a moral victory. I had the fortunate privilege to share a change room with Stokes when he was younger, and he has evolved into a serious cricketer and a fantastic leader. I think if we can not sort of poke that bear and get him up and about, I think that will help the Australians enormously,'' he added.

For those unversed, the first game in The Ashes will begin on November 21 in Perth.