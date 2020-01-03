'World wants to see Pak-India play cricket': Rashid Latif urges PCB to seek help from BCCI and commence bilateral ties

Relations between India and Pakistan have not seen the good light since ages. Political relations between the two states has resulted in many sporting events getting cancelled or shifted to a neutral venue.

Now, recalling the 2004 series in Pakistan, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif claimed that former India captain Sourav Ganguly played a pivotal role in India agreeing to tour the country.

Latif revealed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was reluctant to send the team but the current BCCI president Ganguly managed to convince the board and also the players.

“In 2004, when the BCCI was reluctant to tour Pakistan, it was (Sourav) Ganguly, who persuaded the BCCI and players. It was a highly memorable tour for India as they managed to win big here after a long gap,” Latif was quoted as saying by ‘The Nation’.

India clinched the five-match ODI series 3-2 while and also won the three-match Test series 2-1.

The former wicket-keeper also urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to seek help from India and commence the bilateral ties between the two powerhouses.

Leaving ICC tournaments, the two teams have not been playing against each other.

“As a cricketer and BCCI President, Ganguly can help (Ehsan) Mani and the PCB,” Latif said. “Unless full-fledged Pakistan-India bilateral series resumes, things won’t improve for both countries. The world wants to see Pak-India playing cricket.

“PCB CEO Wasim Khan should also play his active part to ensure top cricket-playing nations come and tour Pakistan as it will help Pakistan cricket and local players,” he added.

Recently, Pakistan welcomed Test cricket after more than a decade back to their home when they hosted Sri Lanka.

“The arrival of Sri Lankan team after more than a decade was a sigh of relief for not only struggling Pakistani cricket but also for long-suffering masses. Majority of our cricket grounds have also suffered badly in the absence of international matches,” Latif added.