World Test Championship scenarios explained: All possible outcomes for India to reach final

File photo

Team India is just one win away from qualifying for the finals of the World Test Championship. However, the tables can turn if the hosts lose the 4th Test against Australia starting from March 9 (Friday). Australia, on the other hand, had secured their place in the finals of WTC after defeating India by 9 wickets in the Indore Test.

Sri Lanka and India are the two present contenders to qualify for the WTC finals. The qualifier will play the finals against Australia in the Oval from 7 to 11 June later this year. The results for India strongly depend on how they play the 4th Test against Australia. Although for Sri Lanka to reach the finals India has to lose the upcoming Test.

India is currently at number two in the WTC points table with 60.29 points. If Rohit Sharma and co. lose or draw the match then they have to wait for New Zealand to defeat Sri Lanka in the upcoming 4-match Test series starting on Friday (March 9).

The equation for India to make it to the finals of World Test championship finals are as follows;

If India win the upcoming Test: Then they will simply reach the finals irrespective of what happens in the SL vs NZ series.

If India draw the Ahmedabad Test: In this scenario, Sri Lanka can qualify if they beat New Zealand 4-0 in their upcoming series, or else India will qualify.

If India lose the forthcoming Test and Sri Lanka win the series by 2-0 then India will be disqualified. In any other scenario, India will seal their spot in the finals.