England achieved a remarkable Test victory on Friday, securing a win over Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs on the final day of the opening Test in Multan. Following a declaration of their first innings at a record-breaking 823-7, highlighted by a magnificent triple century from Harry Brook and a career-best 262 by Joe Root, England showcased their dominance with precise bowling.

Despite a resilient partnership between Salman Ali Agha (63) and Aamer Jamal (55*), Pakistan succumbed to pressure and were dismissed for 220 in their second innings. Jack Leach played a pivotal role in wrapping up Pakistan's tail with figures of 4-30, sealing their fate in the first session of Day 5.

Pakistan's collapse on home turf marked a historic low in Test cricket, as they became the first team to lose by an innings after scoring over 500 runs in the first innings. Abrar Ahmed, a key bowler for Pakistan, was unable to bat due to illness.

This defeat further solidifies Pakistan's decline in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. While India currently leads the WTC table with consistent performances and impressive victories, Pakistan's lackluster performance has seen them plummet to the bottom of the table with just two wins in eight matches.

Captain Shan Masood's sixth consecutive Test defeat has effectively dashed Pakistan's hopes of qualifying for the WTC final.

Updated WTC Points Table

Pakistan's recent loss in the Test match against England marks their sixth consecutive defeat and their seventh loss at home in the last 11 matches, underscoring their challenges in the longest format of the game. The upcoming second Test in Multan will be crucial for Pakistan, but with their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final fading, their attention is likely to turn towards rebuilding and addressing the evident inconsistencies in their performance for future series.

On the other hand, England's triumph in this match is a significant achievement, propelling them up the World Test Championship rankings and strengthening their bid for a spot in the final.

