World Test Championship: India continue to dominate top spot despite two Test losses to New Zealand

While Team India were exceptional on home ground, their form was questionable when they took on New Zealand. The No. 1 Test team in the world lost by 7-wickets to the Kiwi side in the second Test of the two-match series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday (March 2).

With this victory, the Blackcaps also whitewashed India in the two-match Test series.

However, despite the losses, India, with 360 points, remains the No. 1 side in the World Test Championship. Kane Williamson and team pocketed all the 120 points on offer and have now snuck up to 180 points and move to the third spot in the points table.

Australia, with 296 points is on the second position after playing 10 games and winning seven. England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka follow on fourth, fifth and sixth spot respectively.

Position Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Points 1 India 9 7 2 0 360 2 Australia 10 7 2 1 296 3 New Zealand 7 3 4 0 180 4 England 9 5 3 1 146 5 Pakistan 5 2 2 1 140 6 Sri Lanka 4 1 2 1 80 7 South Africa 7 1 6 0 24 8 West Indies 2 0 2 0 0 9 Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 0

Points in the WTC are evenly distributed over the number of matches in a series (two to five), the points varying from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

The ICC World Test Championship has been introduced to add context to the longest format of the game with nine teams featuring in matches which were decided by the Member countries as per their bilateral agreements. Bangladesh and Pakistan are the other teams in the championship.

The top two teams at the end of the league will advance to the final, which will be played in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test Champions.