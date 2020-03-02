World Test Championship: India continue to dominate top spot despite two Test losses to New Zealand

Headlines

'Though Rahul was the captain...': When Sachin Tendulkar made BCCI notice MS Dhoni's genius

Abhishek Malhan reacts to losing BB OTT 2 trophy to Elvish Yadav, shares message from hospital: 'Mujhe lagta nahi...'

Indian 2: Makers drop Kamal Haasan's new look from Shankar's film on Independence Day, fans call it 'perfect'

Leo: Lokesh Kanagaraj drops intense look of ‘action king’ Arjun Sarja as Harold Das from Vijay-starrer

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to knee injury

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Abhishek Malhan reacts to losing BB OTT 2 trophy to Elvish Yadav, shares message from hospital: 'Mujhe lagta nahi...'

Leo: Lokesh Kanagaraj drops intense look of ‘action king’ Arjun Sarja as Harold Das from Vijay-starrer

Rana Daggubati denies viral jibe at 'big Bollywood heroine' was for Sonam Kapoor; apologises to actress, Dulquer Salmaan

Bindeshwar Pathak passes away: 5 things to know about sanitation pioneer, Sulabh founder

Who was Bindeshwar Pathak, public sanitation pioneer, died at 80?

7 drinks to reduce body heat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Bebika Dhurve Says Abhishek Was 'Arrogant', Reveals She Apologized To Salman

Abhishek Malhan reacts to losing BB OTT 2 trophy to Elvish Yadav, shares message from hospital: 'Mujhe lagta nahi...'

Indian 2: Makers drop Kamal Haasan's new look from Shankar's film on Independence Day, fans call it 'perfect'

Leo: Lokesh Kanagaraj drops intense look of ‘action king’ Arjun Sarja as Harold Das from Vijay-starrer

HomeCricket

Cricket

World Test Championship: India continue to dominate top spot despite two Test losses to New Zealand

While Team India were exceptional on home ground, their form was questionable when they took on New Zealand. The No. 1 Test team in the world lost by 7-wickets to the Kiwi side in the second Test of the two-match series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday (March 2). 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 02, 2020, 02:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

While Team India were exceptional on home ground, their form was questionable when they took on New Zealand. The No. 1 Test team in the world lost by 7-wickets to the Kiwi side in the second Test of the two-match series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday (March 2). 

With this victory, the Blackcaps also whitewashed India in the two-match Test series.

However, despite the losses, India, with 360 points, remains the No. 1 side in the World Test Championship. Kane Williamson and team pocketed all the 120 points on offer and have now snuck up to 180 points and move to the third spot in the points table.

Australia, with 296 points is on the second position after playing 10 games and winning seven. England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka follow on fourth, fifth and sixth spot respectively.

Position Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Points
1 India 9 7 2 0 360
2 Australia 10 7 2 1 296
3 New Zealand 7 3 4 0 180
4 England 9 5 3 1 146
5 Pakistan 5 2 2 1 140
6 Sri Lanka 4 1 2 1 80
7 South Africa 7 1 6 0 24
8 West Indies 2 0 2 0 0
9 Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 0

Points in the WTC are evenly distributed over the number of matches in a series (two to five), the points varying from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

The ICC World Test Championship has been introduced to add context to the longest format of the game with nine teams featuring in matches which were decided by the Member countries as per their bilateral agreements. Bangladesh and Pakistan are the other teams in the championship.

The top two teams at the end of the league will advance to the final, which will be played in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test Champions.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Alia Bhatt dangles on wires, performs stunts with Gal Gadot in BTS glimpses from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone

Congress accuses BJP of not allowing its own Manipur MP to speak in parliament, terms it insult to entire state

'Can imagine Congress mindset': Anurag Thakur on Kharge skipping Independence Day 2023 event at Red Fort

Meet India's third richest pharma billionaire with Rs 63,040 crore net worth, know about his business empire

What is glazed donut skin and how to get it?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE