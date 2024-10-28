To ensure their place in the championship decider, Rohit Sharma's side needs to…

As the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 approaches its climax, India finds itself in a precarious yet promising position. India, with a points percentage (PCT) of 62.82 percent, leads the standings, followed by Australia (62.50 percent). The race for the final is heading to the wire, with just a slim margin of 0.32% between the two.

India have a crucial one-off Test at home against New Zealand and a daunting five-match series away to Australia. A 74.56% finish would be their best possible, and recent performances have cast doubt on their trajectory. India must win their next match after their unexpected defeat to New Zealand to keep their lead and increase their chances of reaching the Lord’s final in June 2025.

Rohit Sharma's side must win at least four of their remaining six Tests to guarantee their place in the championship decider. If they lose to New Zealand in Mumbai, they would have to achieve a remarkable victory against Australia, which would require them to win four out of five matches, a challenging task for Australia's home record and their desire to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India is still in the hunt, but so are Sri Lanka and New Zealand, who are fighting for the top two spots, and the matches are getting more and more crucial. New Zealand is right behind Sri Lanka in third place with a PCT of 55.56%, and Sri Lanka has a PCT of 50%. Both teams have the chance of a favourable fixture to challenge India and Australia for a place in the final.

With so much at stake, fans can expect exciting battles as India fights not only for victory but also for redemption after some recent setbacks. The next few months will be crucial for India's hopes in the World Test Championship.