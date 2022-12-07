World Test Championship final likely to take place at Lord's from June 7-11: Reports

File Photo

The World Test Championship (WTC) final is set to begin at The Oval on June 7. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has yet to release an official date, but sources indicate that the final would be played between June 7 and 11, which is quite near to the date of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL) final.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is now working on finalising the dates for the next IPL season. If the ICC confirms the WTC final in the specified time frame, the situation may not be acceptable for India, considering that they are in contention to qualify for the WTC summit battle.

According to Cricbuzz, the BCCI is planning to hold the IPL 2023 final on May 28 or June 4. If the Indian team advances to the WTC final, the BCCI and team management will have to reschedule the IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 is slated to begin on March 31 or April 1 in Ahmedabad, and the timing is too near to an international game since India will host Australia for three ODIs following the Test series, with the final ODI scheduled for March 22, only 10 days before the probable start of IPL 2023.

The official dates and locations of the home international games will be revealed soon.

India is currently fourth in the WTC points standings, although they are still in contention to finish in the top two. Australia, South Africa, and Sri Lanka are ahead of India, but India has two Test matches against Bangladesh this month, followed by a four-match home Test series against Australia in February and March. As a result, if India wins the remaining games, they have a good chance of reaching the WTC final.

