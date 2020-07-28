World Test Championship: England win first series since COVID-19 pandemic 2-1 over West Indies

England win by a resounding 269 runs over West Indies in the third and final test at Old Trafford on Tuesday. The host even regained the Wisden Trophy on a rain-hit Day 5 of the Test series. England won the first test series since the COVID-19 pandemic 2-1.

Stuart Broad grabbed his 500th test wicket and joined an elite club, finishing with match figures of 10-67, as the West Indies were bowled out for 129 runs. England will now almost immediately go into another three-match test series against Pakistan, starting next week.

The World Test Championship points table is still led by India, who have lost only two and won seven of the nine Tests they have played so far. With 360 points India rule the table followed by Australia (296 points) and New Zealand (180).

England surpasses New Zealand and now sit on the third spot with 226 points. West Indies, on the other hand, continue to sit on the seventh spot with only 40 points.

Position Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Points 1 India 9 7 2 0 360 2 Australia 10 7 2 1 296 3 England 12 7 4 1 226 4 New Zealand 7 3 4 1 180 5 Pakistan 5 2 2 1 140 6 Sri Lanka 4 1 2 1 80 7 West Indies 5 1 4 0 40 8 South Africa 7 1 6 0 24 9 Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 0

Points in the WTC are evenly distributed over the number of matches in a series (two to five), the points varying from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

The ICC World Test Championship has been introduced to add context to the longest format of the game with nine teams featuring in matches which were decided by the Member countries as per their bilateral agreements. Bangladesh and Pakistan are the other teams in the championship.

The top two teams at the end of the league will advance to the final, which will be played in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test Champions.