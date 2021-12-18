WorldStandsWithKohli trends after Virat Kohli faces flak for his statement against Sourav Ganguly

Since Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly gave different statements related to the former being sacked from ODI captaincy, things have turned ugly. Even fans have been divided over who is saying the truth and who is not and have also chosen whose side they belong to.

While some believe there is a huge drama going on, many have supported Ganguly and have slammed Kohli for his comments things are the exact opposite as well.

Earlier, after some netizens trended #NationStandWithDada, it has now taken Kohli's fans to show support to the batter. These fans have started a new trend #WorldStandsWithKohli to show they do not agree with the way the Test skipper was disrespected.

There is only 1 king in World Cricket#WorldstandswithKohli pic.twitter.com/Q7UzQAz1GZ — Himanshu (@SquadronLeader8) December 17, 2021

He could have easily skipped those questions or could have taken Ganguly's side but he chose to stay honest and speak for what's right. Man is as honest as it gets. #WorldStandsWithKohli pic.twitter.com/MrdLVFrv6q — Harsh // Parody (@ForeverVirat_) December 17, 2021

The ODI captaincy saga:

It all started when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had tweeted a post saying that Virat Kohli has been axed from his ODI captaincy duties and the reins had been handed to Rohit Sharma.

While fans had no issue with the captaincy change with Kohli already stepping down as the skipper of T20I, it was the manner in which the responsibility was taken away from the batter and handed to Rohit that rose eyebrows.

The India cricket board had in a single tweet, announced Rohit's appointment and there has still been no proper statement from the BCCI explaining the change.

What had made things worst was the fact that Kohli, while he gave up his T20I captaincy - willingly - had mentioned that he wanted to focus on ODI and the Test teams.

However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had claimed that he had personally asked Kohli not to give up T20I captaincy, but as he did not agree to it, the selection committee thought it would be in the favour of Indian cricket to hand over white-ball captaincy to one player only.

However, the batter, in a press conference ahead of the South African tour revealed that nobody had asked him not to give up the captaincy.

Kohli touched up upon various issues, regarding his ODI captaincy, and the alleged rift with Rohit Sharma. "When I approached BCCI about the T20 captaincy, it was received well by them and I was not told to not leave the T20 captaincy. I was contacted 1.5 hours before the selection committee meeting. The chief selector discussed the Test team. Before ending the call the selectors told me I won’t be ODI captain and I was fine. There was no prior communication," said Kohli.

With this statement, things got more ugly as cricket fans did not know whom to believe and whom not to. Not soon after, Ganguly chose not to add fuel to the fire and said, "No statements, no press conference. We will deal with it, leave it to (the) BCCI".