World’s richest cricketer: Adam Gilchrist finally breaks silence, says this about Sachin Tendulkar

File photo

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist grabbed headlines few days ago as he was named as the world’s richest cricketer by a magazine.

A report published in CEOWorld Magazine claimed that former wicketkeeper-batter Gilchrist has a net worth of $380 million, which is much higher than the net worth of Sachin Tendulkar, who was second on the list. Gilchrist has finally rected to the whole matter and posted a tweet saying that he is not the richest cricketer and Sachin Tendulkar’s position as world’s richest cricketer is safe.

Actually, the magazine confused Australian cricketer Gilchrist with his namesake, who is the founder of F45, a US-based operator of fitness centers. "A case of mistaken identity here folks. Unless of course my namesake who founded F45 played cricket, in which case it’s completely accurate #doyourresearch #fakenews #yasafesachin," tweeted Gilchrist.

A case of mistaken identity here folks. Unless of course my namesake who founded F45 played cricket, in which case it’s completely accurate #doyourresearch #fakenews #yasafesachin https://t.co/fZi1AotQjq — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) March 15, 2023

The list of richest cricketers in the world as per CEOWorld Magazine:

Adam Gilchrist: $380m (estimated net worth)

Sachin Tendulkar: $170m

MS Dhoni: $115m

Virat Kohli: $112m

Ricky Ponting: $75m

Jacques Kallis: $70m

Brian Lara: $60m

Virender Sehwag: $40m

Yuvraj Singh: $35m

Steve Smith: $30m

Though Tendulkar has retired from cricket, he is still very popular in the world. Tendulkar is associated with several brands and he was also the co-owner of the ISL franchise Kerala Blasters.