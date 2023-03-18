World’s richest cricketer: Adam Gilchrist finally breaks silence, says this about Sachin Tendulkar

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist grabbed headlines few days ago as he was named as the world’s richest cricketer by a magazine.
A report published in CEOWorld Magazine claimed that former wicketkeeper-batter Gilchrist has a net worth of $380 million, which is much higher than the net worth of Sachin Tendulkar, who was second on the list. Gilchrist has finally rected to the whole matter and posted a tweet saying that he is not the richest cricketer and Sachin Tendulkar’s position as world’s richest cricketer is safe.
Actually, the magazine confused Australian cricketer Gilchrist with his namesake, who is the founder of F45, a US-based operator of fitness centers. "A case of mistaken identity here folks. Unless of course my namesake who founded F45 played cricket, in which case it’s completely accurate #doyourresearch #fakenews #yasafesachin," tweeted Gilchrist.
A case of mistaken identity here folks. Unless of course my namesake who founded F45 played cricket, in which case it’s completely accurate #doyourresearch #fakenews #yasafesachin https://t.co/fZi1AotQjq — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) March 15, 2023
The list of richest cricketers in the world as per CEOWorld Magazine:
Adam Gilchrist: $380m (estimated net worth)
Sachin Tendulkar: $170m
MS Dhoni: $115m
Virat Kohli: $112m
Ricky Ponting: $75m
Jacques Kallis: $70m
Brian Lara: $60m
Virender Sehwag: $40m
Yuvraj Singh: $35m
Steve Smith: $30m
Though Tendulkar has retired from cricket, he is still very popular in the world. Tendulkar is associated with several brands and he was also the co-owner of the ISL franchise Kerala Blasters.