World record! Pakistan captain Fatima Sana smashes fastest fifty in WT20I history

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana etched her name into the record books with a stunning batting display, smashing the fastest half-century in Women's T20I history. The historic knock showcased her explosive power and marked a memorable moment in international cricket.

Fatima Sana just set a new benchmark in women’s T20 international cricket, lighting up Karachi by smashing the fastest half-century ever seen in the format. She raced to fifty in a jaw-dropping 15 balls against Zimbabwe, and you could feel the buzz in the stadium from the moment she walked in. The previous record? It belonged to three big names—Sophie Devine, Phoebe Litchfield, and Richa Ghosh—who each needed 18 balls to reach their half-century mark. But Sana wasn’t interested in tying records; she tore them down.

Her blitz isn’t just a T20I record. Statisticians checking their sheets found Sana’s fifty matched the fastest ever in any women’s T20 where data exists, sitting side by side with Marie Kelly’s 15-ball half-century for Warwickshire and Laura Harris doing the same for Otago in New Zealand’s Super Smash just last year.

HISTORY AT KARACHI



- Fatima Sana smashed the fastest ever fifty in Women’s T20I history. pic.twitter.com/v8YrgJDWvq — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) May 15, 2026

Let’s talk about how she did it. Pakistan decided to bat first in the final match, and by the 17th over, they looked solid at 152 for 4. Sana arrived at the crease and wasted no time. First ball—crashes it for four. The next over, she faced Kudzai Chigora and, frankly, just went wild: four fours back-to-back, the kind of hits that leave bowlers staring at the turf. By the 19th over, Nomvelo Sibanda was on the receiving end. Four, four, six, six, and another four—all in a single over. That’s 24 runs off six balls and Sana suddenly had 48 off just 14 deliveries. At the other end, Saira Jabeen quietly moved herself to 49 off 31.

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When the last over rolled around, Sana needed two to bring up her record-breaking fifty. She got exactly that, and then just kept swinging, picking up two more boundaries to close out unbeaten on 62 off only 19 balls. Jabeen stayed with her on 50 not out, and Pakistan powered to 223 for 4—their second-highest score ever in T20 internationals, just behind their 237 earlier in the series. The boundary count for Sana? Ten fours, two sixes, and not a dull moment in sight.

Before this, Nida Dar held the fastest fifty for Pakistan in women’s T20Is—she’d done it in 20 balls back in 2019 against South Africa. Sana just left that mark in the dust.

And honestly, what a year Fatima Sana is having. She’s Pakistan’s leading scorer in T20Is in 2026, racking up 229 runs in just five innings. But the real number that jumps out? Her strike rate—206.30, miles ahead of anyone else who’s faced at least 10 balls this year. She’s not just consistent; she’s explosive. Just a few months back, she hammered 90 off 41 against South Africa in the series opener—proof that her purple patch isn’t a fluke.

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