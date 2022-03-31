World record for fan attendance broken at Barcelona vs Real Madrid Women's match - WATCH video

Women's football has come a long way in recent years, and on Wednesday, the sport witnessed another milestone as a world record was broken. A total of 91,553 fans attended the mouth-watering Women's Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona, which saw a world record being shattered.

It was the highest ever figure for attendance in any Women's football game across the world, and what a treat it proved to be for Barcelona fans as the home side, playing in their own Camp Nou Stadium thrashed Real Madrid 5-2 to advance to the next stages of the Champions League.

For the unversed, the Camp Nou Stadium in Spain's Barcelona is the largest stadium in all of Europe, and they made full use of the home support, which has to be said, was quite a record-breaking achievement for football fans and for FC Barcelona.

Already having a two-goal advantage from the first leg, Barcelona put Real Madrid to the sword as they ran riot in front of the record crowd attendance to win 5-2 on the night, and 8-3 on aggregate.

With the emphatic win, Barca move to the semifinals of the Champions League, at the expense of their historic rivals.

After the match, Barcelona forward Caroline Graham spoke to the reporters about the record attendance which seemed to have given her 'goosebumps'.





"The fans [are] not leaving for home, they're just staying to celebrate with us. I didn't imagine anything like it and it's just goosebumps all over the place, they have been singing all game and it's been amazing. It's something I never dreamed of happening and here today we did it. Hopefully, it's not the last time we're doing this," she said.

Wednesday's record crowd turnout will go down in the history books as the highest for a women's club competition game, eclipsing the previous best figure of 60,739 by some margin, when Barcelona played against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium back in 2019.