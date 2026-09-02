'World laughing at us’: Babar Azam slammed as PCB selector explains mass sackings

Aaqib Javed has finally broken his silence on Pakistan’s controversial mass sackings, explaining why seven players and two coaches were removed ahead of the Edgbaston Test.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is getting brutally trolled on social media for its recent decision to release seven players along with the head coach and bowling coach. To replace these seven players, PCB has selected five uncapped players to fill the Test squad for the third and final game at Edgbaston against England on September 9. PCB selection committee chief Aaqib Javed is receiving all the flak for the decision, and in a recent interview with a TV channel, he explained the reasoning behind this sudden, controversial decision.

Pakistan selector Aaqib Javed explains mass sackings

While explaining his point, he also slammed skipper Babar Azam and head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed for their failure to perform well on English soil.

''They had a pace all-rounder available, a second wicketkeeper, a fast bowler in Ubaid Shah. But those decisions were not being made. I spoke to the captain and coach and asked them to put Ubaid in because the other bowlers (Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali and Khurram Shahzad) are all similarly paced,'' Javed told Geo TV.

''No batter in our top seven bowls. We should have included an allrounder, but most importantly, get in Ubaid Shah, who bowls close to 140kph. One fast bowler changes the composition of your attack. I understand dropping Agha, who's out of form, but you should have played Ghazi Ghori instead of Rizwan. When management fails to make tough calls, action has to be taken. We have already lost the series, and the world is laughing at us because we aren't even competing,'' he added.

AQIB JAVED SENDS STRONG MESSAGE(Geo News)



He said - “When the coach and captain aren’t able to make decisions, someone has to take action.



The world is laughing at us because we can’t even compete.



This message will go to the team through these changes: fix your playing… — Rana Ahmad. (@AhmadRana056) September 2, 2026

Aaqib Javed questions Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed

When Javed was asked about the recent decision by the selection committee, he further said, ''Once the series is lost and you have nothing left to lose, there is no harm in sending young players to show the world that Pakistan cricket still has talent. The message we're sending to the recalled players is that you have to raise your game on important tours and compete, and we should be able to see some effort.''

Apart from players, PCB also replaced the head coach and bowling coach with Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke from the white-ball setup.