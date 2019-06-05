World Cup Warriors: Tracing roots of Men in Blue

World Cup Warriors – The Boys In Blue

Author: Vijay Lokapally

Published by Bloomsbury

Pages: 131

Price: 250

As Virat Kohli & Co India begin their World Cup campaign on Wednesday against South Africa at Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, here is a worthy book that would bring cheer for Team India fans.

'World Cup Warriors, The Boys In Blue' is a handy collection of the profiles of the 15 India players who carry a billion hopes and attempt to regain the World Cup they first won in 1983 and last in 2011, and also of head coach Ravi Shastri.

Penned by Delhi-based veteran cricket journalist Vijay Lokapally and published by Bloomsbury, World Cup Warriors is an easy read that traces the paths of the players right from their roots.

While the Indian cricketers, treated as demigods, are in the news day in and day out, the book helps remind the readers of the humble backgrounds of some of them and some insights into their early struggle.

Lokapally, who is also the author of Virat Kohli's biography Driven, whose updated edition has been released recently by the same publishers, has interesting stories to tell of India's 2019 World Cuppers as also anecdotes from those who have nurtured the players in their formative years.

Of Mohammed Shami, Lokapally quotes Sambaran Banerjee, former Bengal wicketkeeper and national selector: "Imagine, this boy would play club cricket for Rs 100 a day, sharing a room with four others in Howrah. His journey to the Indian team is an amazing and very inspiring story."

Lokapally has also got 15 of India's former World Cuppers talk in appreciation of the current players at the end of each chapter. For instance, the legendary 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev talks of Kohli: "The best man to lead India on such a daunting mission."

And of Kuldeep Yadav, former left-arm spinner Venkatapathi Raju says: "He may get initially anxious because of the big stage but would soon realise it is better not to try too much. With (Yuzvendra Chahal), he forms an awesome spin pair."

Or for that matter, some advice for the cricketers, like former leg-spinner-turned-commentator L Sivaramakrishnan has for Chahal: "He must also explore the off-stump line to fox the batsman. He has to make the batsman go for the cover drive because it can be a wicket-taking ball."

Complementing Lokapally's text in the book are admirable illustrations of the players and retired World Cuppers by Mumbai-based Austin Coutinho.

This will be a good companion for the fans to cheer Kohli and Co right through the tournament ending on July 14.