World Cup: 'Remember when Bacher became a bird to dismiss Sachin', fans outrage as Swann calls Stokes' catch best ever

Ben Stokes at The Oval

England, one of the favourites to lift the Cricket World Cup 2019 trophy, displayed a doughty performance in the opening match of the tournament and registered a 104-run victory over South Africa at The Oval on Thursday.

Ben Stokes starred in all departments as the all-rounder top-scored with 89 in England's 311 for eight, took two for 12 and held a brilliant catch in the outfield which is already a contender for the catch of the tournament. The England all-rounder, while running back towards the boundary line jumped high and caught a very important one-handed catch on the stretch to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo of South Africa.

"I was actually in the wrong position - it would have been a regular catch if I was in the right place but, yeah it is one of those that sticks or doesn’t. The crowd’s reaction behind me was pretty awesome – I just tried to take that in as much as I could. I bowled the next over and Morgs had to come to me and ask if everything was alright, if my heart rate had gone down – things like that catch do get you fizzed up," Stokes said about his catch after the game.



Former England International Graeme Swann posted on Twitter saying "It's the best catch I've ever seen in the flesh."

WOW!!!! @benstokes38 has just taken the most ridiculously audacious catch in the @ODIWCup_2019 it’s the best catch I’ve ever seen in the flesh, find a screen quickly and see what I mean — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) May 30, 2019

But, the cricket fans on Twitter had their own opinion over the 'supposed' best catch of the ICC Cricket World Cup history, calling back South Africa' Adam Bacher's catch to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar who was batting on 169 as the best catch ever.



To all d #Millenials who are goin ga ga over #BenStokes catch : #adambacher didn't hv a great career for SA , but this catch made him immortal .Every cricket crazy #90sKid wud hv thought abt dis while cing today's catch by Stokes . #CWC19#Nesamani

https://t.co/7Jq5vMmJ6u May 31, 2019

Great catch but Adam Bacher catching Sachin Tendulkar in one of the great tests, I think was 1996, if not wrong. Was a better catch than this..Tendulkar was last out after scoring a brilliant 169...Must be available on Youtube. https://t.co/sSlUyDni3F — Anuj Singhal अनुज सिंघल (@_anujsinghal) May 31, 2019

well ADAM bacher catch of SACHIN was best.

but this one is not badhttps://t.co/qo2RGKlTLM https://t.co/gTYbtXxEWI May 31, 2019

Did I see Adam Bacher in the form of Ben Stokes 22 years later?#ENGvSA #CWC19 — nagaraj (@naga25french) May 30, 2019