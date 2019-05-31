Search icon
World Cup: 'Remember when Bacher became a bird to dismiss Sachin', fans outrage as Swann calls Stokes' catch best ever

Ben Stokes took one of the best one-handed catch in the ICC Cricket World Cup history to dismiss South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo and Twitter reacted to it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 31, 2019, 03:56 PM IST

Ben Stokes at The Oval

England, one of the favourites to lift the Cricket World Cup 2019 trophy, displayed a doughty performance in the opening match of the tournament and registered a 104-run victory over South Africa at The Oval on Thursday.

Ben Stokes starred in all departments as the all-rounder top-scored with 89 in England's 311 for eight, took two for 12 and held a brilliant catch in the outfield which is already a contender for the catch of the tournament. The England all-rounder, while running back towards the boundary line jumped high and caught a very important one-handed catch on the stretch to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo of South Africa. 

"I was actually in the wrong position - it would have been a regular catch if I was in the right place but, yeah it is one of those that sticks or doesn’t. The crowd’s reaction behind me was pretty awesome – I just tried to take that in as much as I could. I bowled the next over and Morgs had to come to me and ask if everything was alright, if my heart rate had gone down – things like that catch do get you fizzed up," Stokes said about his catch after the game.

Former England International Graeme Swann posted on Twitter saying "It's the best catch I've ever seen in the flesh."

But, the cricket fans on Twitter had their own opinion over the 'supposed' best catch of the ICC Cricket World Cup history, calling back South Africa' Adam Bacher's catch to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar who was batting on 169 as the best catch ever. 
 

