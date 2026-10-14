World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh set to make IPL coaching debut, joins THIS team for 2027 season

Yuvraj Singh is set to begin a new chapter in cricket as he embarks on his coaching career ahead of IPL 2027. The 2011 World Cup hero will take up an assistant coach role under Sourav Ganguly, bringing his experience and winning mindset to the IPL dugout.

India's legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has joined Delhi Capitals as the team's assistant coach and batting coach ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. This also marks the first official coaching appointment in the tournament for the former India star. The announcement was made by DC on social media on Tuesday, featuring their newly appointed head coach, Sourav Ganguly. Yuvraj, who represented India from 2000 to 2017, played 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is for the country. He won the 2007 T20 World Cup as well as the 2011 ODI World Cup with the Indian team.

In DC's announcement video, Ganguly delivered a monologue. He said, "Well, what does it mean to be a tiger? Does it mean being fearless? Does it mean making the impossible look ordinary? Does it mean carrying the hopes of a billion people? Or does it mean fighting a battle that no one can see? Tigers aren't defined by their victories alone. A tiger leads. A tiger inspires. And above all, a tiger never stops believing."

A champion. A leader. The legend who inspired generations is ready to shape Dilli's legacy. Welcome home, Yuvi paa! https://t.co/i7A77rv2tJ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 13, 2026

The move also marks Yuvraj's return to the Delhi franchise after 11 years. In 2015, the franchise, then known as Delhi Daredevils, acquired his services for a record Rs 16 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history at the time. He went on to play all 14 matches that season, scoring 248 runs at an average of 19.07, including two half-centuries, before being released in December that year.

Speaking on his new role, Yuvraj said, "I am excited to begin a new chapter in my life with the Delhi Capitals. I have an old association with the franchise and know the owners well, which makes this a special opportunity for me. I'm also looking forward to teaming up with Dada, this time as coaches. Coaching is something I am truly passionate about, and I cannot wait to get started with this extremely talented squad. I'm sure it's going to be an exciting journey for me, and I look forward to contributing to the team's success."

Delhi Capitals are determined to break free from their reputation as consistent underperformers in the tournament, particularly following their playoff misses during the IPL 2025 and 2026 campaigns under the leadership of head coach Hemang Badani, cricket director Venugopal Rao, and fast-bowling coach Munaf Patel. The Delhi-based franchise has reached just one IPL final in their history, which occurred during the 2020 season.

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