World Cup 2023: Will Shubman Gill recover in time for India vs Pakistan mega clash? Here's the latest update

Gill was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night due to a significant drop in his platelet count, which had fallen below one lakh, reportedly reaching around 70,000.

India opener Shubman Gill has arrived in Ahmedabad in preparation for the highly anticipated ODI World Cup match against Pakistan on October 14. Gill had faced a setback when he was diagnosed with dengue fever prior to India's clash with Australia, resulting in his hospitalization in Chennai.

According to reliable sources, Gill was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night due to a significant drop in his platelet count, which had fallen below one lakh, reportedly reaching around 70,000. Fortunately, Gill's condition improved swiftly, leading to his discharge on Monday night, accompanied by an improvement in his platelet count.

However, it is still not clear if the 24-year-old opener will be able to play the October 14 clash against Pakistan.

India's batting coach, Vikram Rathour, has suggested that Shubman Gill is making a remarkable recovery and may soon be back in action.

“He is recovering well; he was hospitalized yes, but that was more as a precaution. He is back in the hotel [in Chennai]. He is looking good, being monitored by the medical team. Whatever update we get, we are hoping that he will recover pretty soon.”

“As far as the team is concerned, everybody is fit. Hopefully, Gill will be back in the mix pretty soon,” he added.

Dr. Amrinder Singh, in an exclusive interview with India Today, provided valuable insights from AIIMS regarding Shubman Gill's path to recovery and subsequent return to action.

"He should take a good amount of liquid. It will take some time to recover."

"If Myalgias and joint pain is taken carem, he will recover fast. A good amount of health supplements, fruits and liquid will help him to recover," said Dr. Amrinder Singh.

Meanwhile, Dr. Atul Gogia, a Senior Consultant at Gangaram Hospital, has explained that the recovery from dengue largely depends on an individual's immunity. Typically, it takes around 10 to 15 days to fully recover from dengue. However, some individuals who have sedentary jobs and perform office work may be able to return to work after just one week.

On the other hand, for professional athletes like Shubman Gill, who need to run, endure the pressures of the World Cup, and spend extended periods on the field, a high level of fitness is essential. Therefore, it will take some time for him to regain his full strength.

In 2023, Shubman Gill has emerged as a dominant force in the One Day International (ODI) format. He has proven to be India's most prolific batsman, amassing an impressive total of 1230 runs with an outstanding average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03. In just 20 innings, Gill has showcased his remarkable talent by scoring five centuries and an equal number of half-centuries, including a memorable double century against New Zealand in Hyderabad.

Gill's exceptional performance in the Asia Cup 2023 campaign has further solidified his position as a top-notch player. As India triumphed as champions, Gill emerged as the highest run-scorer in the tournament.

READ| 'Shook hands, and Virat said...': Naveen-ul-Haq reveals on-field chat with Virat Kohli in IND vs AFG WC game